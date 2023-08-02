időjárás 26°C Lehel 2023. augusztus 2.
Men simply carted away from street – mobilisation in Ukraine becoming more ruthless + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Men simply carted away from street – mobilisation in Ukraine becoming more ruthless + video

Hardly a day goes by without new footage being published about the increasingly brutal mobilisation in Ukraine. Abducting men from the streets has become commonplace, but there are a growing number of people who do not passively watch the excesses committed by authorities and decide to take action.

Rounding up military age men from the streets continued even after President Zelensky announced that he would launch an investigation into corruption and brutality at recruitment centres. As expected, everything goes on as before.

Erőszakos sorozás Ukrajnában (Fotó: Magyar Nemzet)
Forced conscription in Ukraine

For example, a post on the opposition Rezident Telegram channel says:

Colleagues, at the moment 50 per cent of all mobilisations are carried out using the rough bundling method. There are hardly any men in the streets, only disabled men or the new rich who had the money to buy a certificate that they are unfit for military service. Nothing has changed with the dismissal of Borysov [former head of the Odessa Regional Territorial Recruitment Centre embroiled in scandals]. No one checked forged certificates there or in other parts of the country.

 

In Lviv, a man of military age was taken in the street  in broad daylight again.  He stood no chance against the uniformed men outnumbering him. As the video shows, he was simply loaded into a minibus.

The recruitment officers do not idle for a minute. They roam the cities in droves, gathering their victims. 

It is public knowledge that as long as they do their job well and gather enough men, they will suffer no harm and will certainly not have to go to the front.

When picking up men in the streets, they like to use vehicles with foreign registration received as gifts from their Western partners. The vehicle in the video below, for example is a Belgian minibus.

When it comes to man hunting, the officers no longer bother about methods. In Chernivtsi, for example, a recruitment officer hunting from an open minibus was filmed.

In many places, however, they have grown tired of the excesses  uniformed men commit. As a result, clashes between soldiers and civilians have become more frequent. In a video recorded in western Ukraine, residents of a village simply blocked the soldiers' minibus and refused to allow local men to be taken to the front.

Resistance from civilians is growing in Ukraine. Footage recording an incident in Dnepropetrovsk shows as a police officer and a soldier tried to check the ID of a man resting on a riverbank. In no time, the document check turned into a scuffle: the police officer was thrown into the river and a beer bottle was hurled at the soldier.

Cover photo: Ukrainian soldier near Bakhmut (Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

 

 

 

Ajánló

Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

We have received a "respectful" request from the empire of ambassador Pressman.
Huge police operation at the border + video

Huge police operation at the border + video

Serbian Interior Ministry officials are sweeping the forest around Subotica. A large amount of weapons and ammunition have been collected and hundreds of migrants have been rounded up by the officers.
PM Orban makes big announcement

PM Orban makes big announcement

The aim is to reach single-digits inflation.
State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

"The Hungarian government's position remains unchanged: instead of delivering weapons to Ukraine, we must deliver peace", the state secretary at the Hungarian foreign ministry has said.
Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

The public forum was convened following the shootings and explosions in Hajdukovo last Monday and Tuesday.
Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

Experts analyse whether the war in Ukraine has indeed poisoned a centuries-old alliance.
