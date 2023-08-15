időjárás 32°C Mária 2023. augusztus 15.
Not yet mandatory

Gajdics Ottó
36 perce 2 perce
Not yet mandatory

I had an editor friend who used to console us in the newsroom when LGBTQ propaganda was driving us crazy. “It's okay, folks, as long as it is not mandatory," he told us. Unfortunately, he was too optimistic about the future. Today, he, too, earns his living by monitoring whether we are inciting hatred against same-sex couples when we honestly express the opinions of millions of our fellow citizens in our articles and programs, and object to the fact that the ardent prophets of otherness want to target our children at all costs.

Even more frighteningly, people now have the nagging feeling that acceptance is not enough; it is mandatory to praise the guardians of the world's diversity in some circles. For example, we interviewed the incoming Czech ambassador to Budapest. Right at the beginning, he considered it very important to proclaim at length that LGBTQ communities are very important to him, he will put emphasis on their problems support them in his work in Hungary. Incidentally, he also said a few words about Czech-Hungarian relations.

US Ambassador David Pressman's repertoire of gestures has been also a challenge for people with a realistic thinking, because in times of many crises and with a war raging in our neighborhood, he regularly gives the impression that his greatest task is to make those disgusted by same-sex attraction to start to  actually like it. And now comes his Czech colleague, who must have been outraged by Viktor Orban's statement that the Czechs had defected, but his words show that the Hungarian prime minister will be right again. Add to this the fact that almost all the diplomats stationed here have supported the Pride series of events, which now follow each other in rapid succession for the better part of a year. Also, one cannot help but think that active support for LGBTQ propaganda is a must in diplomatic circles, otherwise the homophobic stigma could easily be stamped on the forehead of a renegade ambassador.

Let's not forget that the European Commission has sued Hungary over the Child Protection Act, with the European Parliament and fifteen member states having joined in the smear campaign against us. They question evident facts, such as whether parents are responsible for the sexual education of their children or, alternatively, they can leave it to some misfit who does not know whether he or she is a boy or a girl. Then they attack those evident facts based on some legal loopholes. Europe's left-liberal elite cannot comprehend that the tolerance and acceptance of millions of people stops at the point where they agree that members of the LGBTQ community are equal before God and the law. Consequently, we do not offend them by deed, word or omission, but we also expect the same behavior from them. Claiming that children should be shown that it is possible to love and live differently, that they should be made aware of this at an early age and that it does not make anyone gay if they learn about the world, hurts the millions of mothers and fathers who do not want this and do not think this way. And in doing so, these propagandists are creating in us such negative feelings and unwitting hatred that is difficult to tolerate in the Christian cultural circle.

Therefore, in the spirit of love, let us agree: it is not mandatory! And it should not be!

Cover photo: illustration (Photo: MTI)

 

Ajánló

Volodymyr Zelensky under portrait of Kossuth: is there hope for Ukrainian-Hungarian reconciliation?

Volodymyr Zelensky under portrait of Kossuth: is there hope for Ukrainian-Hungarian reconciliation?

The Ukrainian president visited Transcarpathia. Hungarian President Katalin Novak is to travel to Kiev. Could this mean a reconciliation of relations?
'Dollar' media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints - video

'Dollar' media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints - video

The outlets of the Hungarian left wing's foreign-funded media empire have launched attacks on all fronts.
Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

There was a time when it was very much in the Belgian politician's interest to have good relations with Vladimir Putin.
Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Hungary has always supported peaceful solutions and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, Hungary's foreign minister has said.
Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

The careers of opposition left-wing politicians do not depend on voters.
Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

There is a good chance that single-digit inflation could be reached as early as October, the spokeswoman said.
idézőjelVélemény
Novák Miklós

Szoboszlai és a térdelés: szertartásos rendetlenség

Csupán akkor lenne okunk elgondolkozni, ha netán Szoboszlai Dominik a magyar válogatott mérkőzése előtt térdelne le.

