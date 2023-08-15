Not yet mandatory

US Ambassador David Pressman's repertoire of gestures has been also a challenge for people with a realistic thinking, because in times of many crises and with a war raging in our neighborhood, he regularly gives the impression that his greatest task is to make those disgusted by same-sex attraction to start to actually like it. And now comes his Czech colleague, who must have been outraged by Viktor Orban's statement that the Czechs had defected, but his words show that the Hungarian prime minister will be right again. Add to this the fact that almost all the diplomats stationed here have supported the Pride series of events, which now follow each other in rapid succession for the better part of a year. Also, one cannot help but think that active support for LGBTQ propaganda is a must in diplomatic circles, otherwise the homophobic stigma could easily be stamped on the forehead of a renegade ambassador.

Let's not forget that the European Commission has sued Hungary over the Child Protection Act, with the European Parliament and fifteen member states having joined in the smear campaign against us. They question evident facts, such as whether parents are responsible for the sexual education of their children or, alternatively, they can leave it to some misfit who does not know whether he or she is a boy or a girl. Then they attack those evident facts based on some legal loopholes. Europe's left-liberal elite cannot comprehend that the tolerance and acceptance of millions of people stops at the point where they agree that members of the LGBTQ community are equal before God and the law. Consequently, we do not offend them by deed, word or omission, but we also expect the same behavior from them. Claiming that children should be shown that it is possible to love and live differently, that they should be made aware of this at an early age and that it does not make anyone gay if they learn about the world, hurts the millions of mothers and fathers who do not want this and do not think this way. And in doing so, these propagandists are creating in us such negative feelings and unwitting hatred that is difficult to tolerate in the Christian cultural circle.

Therefore, in the spirit of love, let us agree: it is not mandatory! And it should not be!

Cover photo: illustration (Photo: MTI)