időjárás 29°C Ábrahám 2023. augusztus 16.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 29°C
Ábrahám
2023. augusztus 16.
magyar

Reorganization

Szőcs László
39 perce 39 perce
Reorganization

Last Saturday the world woke up to a great day: the 93rd birthday of George Soros, the leader without a nation. But even more significant was the 11th of June, when the global financier announced in the Wall Street Journal, the newspaper of global financiers, that he was handing over control of his "empire" to one of his sons. Alex, 37, had already been elected chairman of the board of trustees of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) in December. The generational change, which is also in connection with Soros's advanced age, is accompanied by major organizational changes that also affect Europe. There has been a regular panic in Hungarian liberal circles and the press following a recent newsletter, which some interpreted as the Soros family turning its back on Europe. In fact, it seems that there will be some casualties of the restructuring here and that some people will have to make do with fewer dollars, but the empire is far from withdrawing from Europe. Rather, as a global organization, it sees more challenges elsewhere. Alex Soros, for example, has made no secret of the fact that he is paying more attention to supporting liberal causes such as abortion rights in the US.

This is logical. Whether we like it or not, Europe is being spectacularly devalued on a global scale (politically, economically, militarily, demographically), with only culture, club football and elite universities standing out. It is becoming a museum where US and Japanese tourists take selfies in front of the Doge's Palace and the Eiffel Tower. But while those supporting abortion in the US have been dealt a blow, Europe is largely conquered territory for the Soros empire, which spends on and a half billion dollars a year worldwide to realize the liberal dream. The European mainstream, which has become entrenched in recent decades, has virtually embraced the open society ideal.

French jurist Gregor Puppinck, for example, has found in his research that twenty-two of the judges recently appointed to the European Court of Human Rights have been delegated to Strasbourg by liberal organizations. Twelve of them worked with the OSF, and two of the three Albanian candidates came from the OSF. And when an internal OSF database was leaked years ago by the DCLeaks portal, it revealed that senior EU decision-makers, including hundreds of MEPs, were considered to be trusted by the Soros organization, so the people on Soros’s list could form the largest group. The Soros family may think: why bother with Europe when their loyal lieutenants can do the job? They are not leaving, they have ticked off this part of the world and retained their influence. All this affects Hungary too. Although the OSF spends only one in a thousand dollars here, it still amounts to several hundred million forints a year. Last year, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee had an income of $2.6 million, seventeen times more than that of an average Hungarian NGO. However, the OSF provided 'only' $280 thousand while the European Commission gave $345 thousand.

There is something brilliant about Soros. His work to undermine nation-states and his God-denying revolutionism are equally alien and dangerous in Israel or North Macedonia. He writes and speaks in frightening ways about his messianic fantasies and his idea of himself as a divine creator. His activities are called philanthropy in America, but we would be very grateful if he loved humanity a hundred times less and a with a thousand times fewer dollars. At the moment he is following the law of conservation of matter: it does not perish, it is only transformed.

Cover photo: George Soros and his son (Photo: Facebook)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Felkavaró részletek a bicskás békéscsabai gyilkosságról, megszólalt a feleség

Felkavaró részletek a bicskás békéscsabai gyilkosságról, megszólalt a feleség

origo.hu
Már Budapesten van az atlétikai világbajnokság egyik leggyönyörűbb versenyzője - galéria

Már Budapesten van az atlétikai világbajnokság egyik leggyönyörűbb versenyzője - galéria

origo.hu
Ők voltak idén a Sziget legdögösebb csajai - Galéria

Ők voltak idén a Sziget legdögösebb csajai - Galéria

borsonline.hu
Orbán Viktor kabinetvezetői értekezletet tartott

Orbán Viktor kabinetvezetői értekezletet tartott

hirtv.hu
Titokban megszületett a magyarok egykori kedvenc tinisztárjának első gyermeke

Titokban megszületett a magyarok egykori kedvenc tinisztárjának első gyermeke

ripost.hu
Döntött a bíró az RTL Klub bukott sztárjáról

Döntött a bíró az RTL Klub bukott sztárjáról

origo.hu
Dortmund: az öltözőben örülnek, hogy Jude Bellingham távozott

Dortmund: az öltözőben örülnek, hogy Jude Bellingham távozott

nemzetisport.hu
Légy Te is felelősségteljes cicagazdi (x)

Légy Te is felelősségteljes cicagazdi (x)

life.hu
Marad a hőség, de záporokra és zivatarokra is készülni kell

Marad a hőség, de záporokra és zivatarokra is készülni kell

magyarnemzet.hu
Felismerték Budapest utcáin a legendát, aki hálás Magyarországnak

Felismerték Budapest utcáin a legendát, aki hálás Magyarországnak

magyarnemzet.hu
Paks 2 már nem fűti tovább a Dunát

Paks 2 már nem fűti tovább a Dunát

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Another ambassador lobbying for LGBTQ rights comes to Budapest

Another ambassador lobbying for LGBTQ rights comes to Budapest

Eva Dvorakova said she would not shy away from forming a strong opinion on issues deemed important to her country, including support for the LGBTQ community and its rights.
It's not mandatory, yet

It's not mandatory, yet

Acceptance is not enough; it is mandatory to praise the guardians of the world's diversity in some circles.
Zelensky under Kossuth's portrait: is there hope for a Ukraine-Hungary reconciliation?

Zelensky under Kossuth's portrait: is there hope for a Ukraine-Hungary reconciliation?

The Ukrainian president visited Transcarpathia. Hungarian President Katalin Novak is to travel to Kiev. Could this mean a reconciliation of relations?
'Dollar' media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints - video

'Dollar' media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints - video

The outlets of the Hungarian left wing's foreign-funded media empire have launched attacks on all fronts.
Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

There was a time when it was very much in the Belgian politician's interest to have good relations with Vladimir Putin.
Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Hungary has always supported peaceful solutions and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, Hungary's foreign minister has said.
idézőjelVélemény
Boros Imre

Küzdünk az inflációs szörnyeteggel

Az élelmiszerár-robbanás és az üzemanyagárak magas szintje jelenti a harc fő frontját.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu