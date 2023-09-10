időjárás 30°C Hunor , Nikolett 2023. szeptember 10.
Hunor, Nikolett
2023. szeptember 10.
EU elections 2024 are key issue at Kotcse Civic Picnic, policy chief Balazs Orban says

Máté Patrik
1 órája
EU elections 2024 are key issue at Kotcse Civic Picnic, policy chief Balazs Orban says

"Today is the 22nd annual picnic in Kotcse. The most important issue on the agenda of this year's meeting is next year's European Union elections, which are crucial for Hungary's future," Balazs Orban, the prime minister's political director, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

As he pointed out, Brussels has been taken captive by a pro-war and corrupt elite, and the misguided decisions brought in Brussels recently are causing very serious damage and a growing deterioration of Europe's competitiveness.

 

"The solution to all this would be a strengthening of right-wing parties everywhere in the European Parliamentary elections. We think there is a chance for that. In Hungary, too, the right-wing Fidesz-KDNP representatives have to win mandates next year, because this way we would be able to achieve changes in the European Union and Brussels,"

 

the Hungarian governing party politician explained.

Magyar Nemzet reported the arrival of Viktor Orban  at this year's Civic Picnic location in Kotcse. The event has become an annual tradition where the Hungarian prime minister gives his assessment of the current political situation to a closed circle of right-wing conservative intellectual and economic invitees.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

 

"This will turn into war," fear Subotica residents, following migrant shooting

"This will turn into war," fear Subotica residents, following migrant shooting

People in the town in Serbia's Vojvodina province worry that they or their children will be hit by a bullet.
Zsolt Bayer: They tried to execute a wonderful Hungarian priest in virtual space

Zsolt Bayer: They tried to execute a wonderful Hungarian priest in virtual space

They did this because he saved orphaned children as a priest and monk, and they didn't like that.
Emergency declared over migrant influx + video

Emergency declared over migrant influx + video

The migrant situation in Slovakia is worsening, while politicians continue to engage in debating.
PM Orban is right, experts from overseas, neighboring countries say

PM Orban is right, experts from overseas, neighboring countries say

PM Orban is the only European leader with a realistic view of the situation in Ukraine, Jeffrey Sachs pointed out.
Bloody showdown between migrants in Subotica

Bloody showdown between migrants in Subotica

In Subotica, there is nowhere safe for people, with migrants shooting at each other in broad daylight. This time the shots were fired in the parking lot of the Lidl store.
Ukrainian ambassador: Viktor Orban protects Hungary's interests

Ukrainian ambassador: Viktor Orban protects Hungary's interests

People he served with agree with the policies pursued by Hungary's prime minister, Sandor Fegyir said.
Sitkei Levente

Minden eladó

Elon Musk nagyon jó üzletember és nagyon jó szimata van. A XXI. században pedig éppen ilyen kell.

