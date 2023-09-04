időjárás 25°C Rozália 2023. szeptember 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Rozália
2023. szeptember 4.
magyar

Hungarian-hatred fueling aggression gravely disconcerting

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 32 perce
Hungarian-hatred fueling aggression gravely disconcerting

Anger, aggression, and vandalism. Once again, Hungarian-haters have damaged certain things while venting their perceived, but by no means real, grievances. For emotion can never be justified if aggression is the outcome, and negative thoughts leading to actual, willful damage should not accepted as "justified."

On Saturday night, "unknown perpetrators" vandalized the Hungarian-language sign indicating the name of the  Szabadka/Subotica district placed at the entrance to Palics/Palic in the Bekova/Bikovo roundabout just a little over two months ago, Delhir and  Magyar Szo reported and published photos of the appalling destruction. 

"Tolerance, acceptance, historical friendship, best of relations with neighbouring countries... And a new photo as illustration... And no one is surprised, because this is what their so-called tolerance has meant for us for more than a hundred years,"

Reverend Miklos Vilagos, parish priest of the St. George parish of Mohol, wrote in a Facebook post

The Democratic Community of Hungarians in Vojvodina (VMDK) also condemned the brutality, and reacted to the incident in a Facebook post, writing: "We regret to inform you that during the night, unknown perpetrators damaged and dismantled the Szabadka sign at the entrance to Palics/Palic. VMDK strongly condemns this act of vandalism and demands that the police and prosecution find the perpetrators and impose exemplary punishment."

VMDK has called on the leaders of the city of Szabadka/Subotica to condemn this shameful act and to restore the sign without delay.

Unfortunately, anti-Hungarian aggression sometimes ends in deliberate wrongdoing in neighboring countries. On July 8, supporters of the Path of the Nation (Calea Neamului) and other Romanian organisations placed one hundred and fifty wooden crosses in the international military cemetery [in Uz Valley eastern Transylvania] to replace the concrete ones removed on June 29.  In addition to the smaller crosses, with a ribbon in Romanian national colors around them, a large cross and a flagpole with the Romanian flag on it were also erected.

However, the Romanian nationalists got away with the desecration of the cemetery, as the Romanian gendarmerie did not fine them for placing the crosses repeatedly in the military cemetery in Uz Valley. As the military cemetery is in the administrative district of Sanmartin (Csikszentmarton), the municipality filed a criminal complaint with the police against Mihai Tîrnoveanu and his followers. Sanmartin Mayor Sandor Birtalan told the Hungarian state news agency MTI at the time that in the complaint, they described the repeated desecration of the cemetery and demanded an investigation and punishment for the perpetrators.

On the brick wall around the cemetery, two signboards can be found with information in Hungarian and Romanian about the history of the region and the battles fought in the Uz Valley.

Unknown perpetrators broke off more than a third of one of the signboards.

 

Source of cover photo: Facebook/VMDK

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

120 millió forint értékű e-cigarettát csempészett egy sofőr - videó

120 millió forint értékű e-cigarettát csempészett egy sofőr - videó

origo.hu
Kiderült, miért nem lett gyereke a pornómodell Molnár Anikónak

Kiderült, miért nem lett gyereke a pornómodell Molnár Anikónak

origo.hu
Újabb tragédia érte a megvakított kemecsei édesanyát, darázscsípés végzett a középkorú családapával ...

Újabb tragédia érte a megvakított kemecsei édesanyát, darázscsípés végzett a középkorú családapával ...

borsonline.hu
Most retteghetnek igazán a nyugati cégek Oroszországban: életbe lépett Putyin bosszú törvénye

Most retteghetnek igazán a nyugati cégek Oroszországban: életbe lépett Putyin bosszú törvénye

vg.hu
A nyár legnagyobb lúzerét Fehérváron filmezték le - Videó

A nyár legnagyobb lúzerét Fehérváron filmezték le - Videó

ripost.hu
Verhofstadt úr rettentően elszomorodott „Victor Orbán” Magyarországán – mondjuk előtte azért körbenézhetett volna a saját édes hazájában is

Verhofstadt úr rettentően elszomorodott „Victor Orbán” Magyarországán – mondjuk előtte azért körbenézhetett volna a saját édes hazájában is

mandiner.hu
Kiesnek a szűk bikiniből Bódi Sylvi hatalmas keblei - kép

Kiesnek a szűk bikiniből Bódi Sylvi hatalmas keblei - kép

origo.hu
Esélye sem volt a pályára rohanó szurkolónak Messi testőrével szemben - videó

Esélye sem volt a pályára rohanó szurkolónak Messi testőrével szemben - videó

origo.hu
Verhofstadt ismét Orbán Viktort bírálja: nem tud túllépni a kormányfő népszerű interjúján

Verhofstadt ismét Orbán Viktort bírálja: nem tud túllépni a kormányfő népszerű interjúján

magyarnemzet.hu
Klopp Szoboszlairól: Egy gép, aki a piszkos munkát is elvégzi

Klopp Szoboszlairól: Egy gép, aki a piszkos munkát is elvégzi

magyarnemzet.hu
Orbán Viktor: Elment a nehéz idők nagy harcosa

Orbán Viktor: Elment a nehéz idők nagy harcosa

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Donald Trump: PM Orban is a great leader

Donald Trump: PM Orban is a great leader

"The only way out is for former President Donald Trump to return to power and pursue a foreign policy similar to his previous one”, PM Orban said earlier.
Ukrainian men are fleeing the horrors of war

Ukrainian men are fleeing the horrors of war

Many of them pay bribes to avoid being conscripted into the Ukrainian army.
Hungarian journalist: This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like + video

Hungarian journalist: This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like + video

Everything the United States says is a lie and should not be believed.
Germans living in Hungary: "Don't believe everything the German media says"

Germans living in Hungary: "Don't believe everything the German media says"

More and more people are coming from the West to start a new life in Hungary.
People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

Tucker Carlson's interview with Viktor Orban is an unprecedented Hungarian historical success.
Another star commentator wants interview with PM Orban + video

Another star commentator wants interview with PM Orban + video

Tucker Carlson is not the only one who expressed interest at the Carmelite monastery, the PM's political director recently pointed out on his Facebook page.
idézőjelVélemény
Kőszegi Éva

Hogyan ne vitatkozzunk egy baloldalival?

A baloldal politikusainak és aktivistáinak remek módszerei vannak, hogy a helyes következtetések helyett a saját vágyaik, érdekeik szerinti eredményre jussanak.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu