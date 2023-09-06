Why should we believe that CIA does not want to influence Hungary? + video

"The CIA today is the biggest founder of journalism today around the world, through USAID" words of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. caused great uproar in the media. According to the Democratic Party presidential candidate, the United States funds journalism in almost every country in the world, owns media outlets and thousands of journalists are on its payroll.

Journalism is a front that has been exploited by intelligence services operating worldwide.

In an interview to Magyar Nemzet, Hungarian security expert Jozsef Horvath remarked that there was nothing new in what Kennedy said. We have to admit that in the 21st century the media has become a force of influencing politics, so it is obvious that they are trying to discredit politicians and influence voters all over the world under the guise of journalism.

Magyar Nemzet wrote earlier that what Kennedy was talking about may be true word for word in Hungary, as published intelligence reports revealed that Oraculum 2020. Kft, which publishes the government-critical Ezalenyeg.hu group of media outlets, also received a significant amount of the foreign money during the election campaign. The donors of those sums are still unknown.

We do not know to what extent a Hungarian company or a Hungarian company is involved in their intentions or being exploited, because a media company that receives such large sums of money is unlikely to ask why it was sent the money, Jozsef Horvath opined.