időjárás 12°C Zsombor 2023. november 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 12°C
Zsombor
2023. november 8.
magyar

Hungary Stands Up for Transcarpathia Hungarians' Rights

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
Hungary Stands Up for Transcarpathia Hungarians' Rights

There could be a breakthrough regarding the issue of EU integration for several countries. In its article, the Dutch NOS News highlights that the European Commission may present a positive report  on Ukraine, Moldova and the six Balkan countries waiting to join the EU.

The focus is mainly on Kyiv, as in the European Commission's stocktaking, Ukraine is ready to start accession negotiations. As Magyar Nemzet wrote in an earlier piece, the European Commission's report considers that Ukraine has fully achieved four out of seven criteria required to gain candidate status. Europe's expression of support carries great significance for the country at war, the Dutch news outlet notes, adding, however, that Ukraine's neighbor, Hungary is in the way in this process.

Budapest threatens veto

Support for Ukraine is far from certain, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government threatening to veto at the next EU summit in December, when European leaders still need to approve the European Commission's proposal, the Dutch NOS writes. The violation of rights of the ethnic Hungarian community in Ukraine is the reason underlying Hungary's position. 

New laws have been introduced that have made life miserable for Hungarians living in Ukraine,

Balazs Orban explained. The Hungarian prime minister's political director pointed out that the so-called language law Ukraine adopted requires not only Hungarian but all ethnic minorities to receive at least seventy percent of their education in the Ukrainian language.

We cannot accept this,

Balazs Orban told NOS in an exclusive interview, adding that

Hungary's position is crystal clear: as long as this law exists, there could be no discussions with the Ukrainians about their integration into the European Union.

Kyiv sees Hungary's veto threat as a cynical game

According to the latest estimate, the number of ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia has steeply dropped since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the Dutch media reports. In the past, about 150 thousand ethnic Hungarians lived in the region and now there may be about a hundred thousand. Many of them, especially young people, seek refuge in Hungary.

In Ukraine, Hungary's veto threat is seen as a cynical game, NOS points out. Any Hungarian maneuver is suspicious in Kyiv's eyes, because in their view, Hungary continues to maintain good relations with Russia, which has invaded Ukraine. Regarding the language law concerns, Ukraine is doubtful about Hungary's sincerity.

This law should be slightly amended in line with the European Commission's recommendation, but the Ukrainians argue that the problem is not big enough for the fate of more than 40 million Ukrainians to depend on it, the article says, adding that Brussels fears that the Orban government will take an irreconcilable position on the issue in order to win in a completely different dispute, namely the release of EU funds. Critics say that Budapest is using the language law issue as a bargaining chip: Hungary would only revoke its veto, if the country continues to receive billions in EU funding.

This is political manipulation from Budapest,

says Viktor Mykyta, governor of the Transcarpathia region, stressing that he is in permanent contact with the Hungarian community.

Ukraine as an EU candidate country is fully aware that it must respect ethnic minority rights,

the Ukrainian politician added.

Hungary, however, has doubts in this regard. Hungary has always supported Ukraine's EU integration process, but the strict language law has changed everything, Balazs Orban added.

 

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on November 4, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: A rezsicsökkentést eltörölnék, a kamatstopot megszüntetnék, az ukránoknak még több pénzt adna Brüsszel

Orbán Viktor: A rezsicsökkentést eltörölnék, a kamatstopot megszüntetnék, az ukránoknak még több pénzt adna Brüsszel

origo.hu
Tóth Gabi meghökkentő részletességgel beszélt a házasságáról és a válása valódi okáról

Tóth Gabi meghökkentő részletességgel beszélt a házasságáról és a válása valódi okáról

origo.hu
„A mindenem volt” – könnyek közt beszélt a gyászról Németh Kristóf

„A mindenem volt” – könnyek közt beszélt a gyászról Németh Kristóf

borsonline.hu
Sokan nem tudnak róla, hogy kisebb vagyon van a számlájukon

Sokan nem tudnak róla, hogy kisebb vagyon van a számlájukon

vg.hu
Súlyos vádak! Kitálalt a barát G.w.M családi ügyeiről

Súlyos vádak! Kitálalt a barát G.w.M családi ügyeiről

ripost.hu
Az uniós biztos tovább fenyegetőzik: nem kap pénzt Magyarország!

Az uniós biztos tovább fenyegetőzik: nem kap pénzt Magyarország!

mandiner.hu
Szabó Zsófi hatalmas melleit alig takarja a ruhája - videó

Szabó Zsófi hatalmas melleit alig takarja a ruhája - videó

origo.hu
FTC: Csak a győzelem elfogadható a Genk ellen! – Botka Endre

FTC: Csak a győzelem elfogadható a Genk ellen! – Botka Endre

nemzetisport.hu
Haaland: mezcsere már a szünetben, csattanós válasz Guardiolának

Haaland: mezcsere már a szünetben, csattanós válasz Guardiolának

magyarnemzet.hu
A DatAdathoz köthető céggel üzletel a DK

A DatAdathoz köthető céggel üzletel a DK

magyarnemzet.hu
Gyors internetszolgáltatás a lakosság, a vállalkozások és a közintézmények számára(x)

Gyors internetszolgáltatás a lakosság, a vállalkozások és a közintézmények számára(x)

origo.hu
„Egyedül az amerikaiak állíthatnak meg minket!”

„Egyedül az amerikaiak állíthatnak meg minket!”

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

The people smuggling routes in the Balkans have been taken over by the Taliban government and its huge proceeds could be used to finance terrorist networks. The situation is compounded by the Israel-Hamas war.
Majority of Hungarians Have Trust in Donald Trump

Majority of Hungarians Have Trust in Donald Trump

Less than half of Hungarian left-wing voters have trust in current US President Joe Biden, according to the latest survey by Real-PR 93.
PM Orban: "More Hungarians are in Jobs in Hungary than Ever Before" + video

PM Orban: "More Hungarians are in Jobs in Hungary than Ever Before" + video

The government will submit a new law on immigration to parliament.
Serbia-Hungary Border Marred by Growing Violence and Criminal Gangs' Turf Wars

Serbia-Hungary Border Marred by Growing Violence and Criminal Gangs' Turf Wars

Money paid to people smugglers could also finance terrorism, corruption and purchase of weapons.
President Katalin Novak: We Stand by Israel + video

President Katalin Novak: We Stand by Israel + video

During her visit to Jerusalem, Hungary's president also met with the families of Hungarian hostages taken to Gaza.
Donald Trump Praises PM Orban Once Again + video

Donald Trump Praises PM Orban Once Again + video

Former US president considers Hungary's prime minister to be one of the strongest and much respected leaders.
idézőjelVélemény
Miklósi Klára

Nagykovácsi keresztkérdések

Hogyan károsítja egy kevesebb mint egyszer egy méteres betonalapzat és a rajta lévő fakereszt a védett növényeket?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu