Orban Takes Erdogan for a Spin in Unique Turkish Vehicle

Further details of the uncommon gift have since emerged: the Nonius horse named Főúr in Hungarian - which translates to lordship - arrived from the State Stud-Farm Estate in Mezohegyes. As a registered and protected breed, the Nonius was developed and first bred in the Royal and Imperial Stud-Farm of Mezohegyes, Hungary, and is known for its enduring versatility and temper, which is also characteristic of the black stallion presented to President Erdogan.

The Hungarian prime minister also shared photos of him and the Turkish president getting into an all-electric vehicle.

The two politicians took the Turkish state-owned company's model - named Togg - for a spin with Viktor Orban steering the wheel.

The first Turkish all-electric Toggs could soon be introduced to the Hungarian market, the economic portal VG.hu has reported earlier. The Hungarian dealers, along with the Hungarian government are certainly open to the idea, at least that's what an interview by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency back in May suggests. FM Szijjarto also emphasized that

Togg's production series should also take into account the Hungarian market, as he is convinced that the Turkish vehicle will easily hold its own in terms of value for money with other car brands available on the Hungarian market.

Established in 2018 as a consortium of five Turkish companies, Togg exclusively produces fully electric models at its plant in Gemlik. Its first model is the Togg T10X, which went on sale in March this year.

Togg is indeed the first major Turkey-owned auto manufacturer, but not the first Turkish car to go into production, which was the Devrim.

The Auto-Motor portal reported in early November last year that the first vehicle had ceremoniously rolled off the assembly line at Togg's plant. However, large-scale production did not start until five months later.

The Togg project (the name stands for Turkiye'nin Otomobili Girisim Grubu), which aims to conquer the local and then the global market with its own electric cars, is now in the home stretch. That first red-colored SUV that rolled off the assembly line amidst triumphal cheers on Turkey's Republic Day last October 29 was called C-SUV at the time, but has since been given a proper name.