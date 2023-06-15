Migrant relocation quota sparks fierce debate in European Parliament

According to the Hungarian news channel HirTV, both conservatives and liberals are attacking the migrant quota in the European Parliament. The Socialists, Liberals and Greens have sharply criticized the decision made by qualified majority in the European Council. They argue that it does not take into account the human dignity of migrants and would give member states more freedom to repatriate those who have not been granted asylum. The left says that it contradicts European values.

The Socialists reject a compulsory border procedure, which means that asylum seekers would not be allowed to enter the EU until their application has been assessed. This procedure could take up to six months, during which time immigrants could be placed under some form of supervision. Liberals have argued that economic immigration should be recognized and that migrants should be given a safe route to Europe, while Greens say the agreement reflects far-right views, as member states will be given a more freedom to repatriate migrants.

They also sharply criticized the European Commission and its president Ursula von der Leyen for offering Tunisia €1 billion to take back migrants, and called it outright disgusting that member states that do not accept migrants could pay €20,000 in return for human rights violations, HirTV reports.

At the same time, European conservatives stressed the importance of protecting external borders, saying they should be strengthened and that asylum should only be granted to people who need it and genuinely persecuted in their home countries. The Poles stressed that their country is planning a referendum on migration, and even some French MEPs said that their country should have a referendum on the issue.

Cover photo: migrants in Roszke (Photo: Zoltan Havran).