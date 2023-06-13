időjárás 23°C Anett , Antal 2023. június 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 23°C
Anett
2023. június 13.
magyar

Slovaks furious over migrant quota + video

Odrobina Kristóf
1 órája 1 órája
Slovaks furious over migrant quota + video

Opposing the idea of introducing migrant quotas has brought almost the entire Slovak political spectrum together. All parties reject the EU's ambitions and have called on the caretaker government not to change Slovakia's current position on migration policy.

A few days ago, EU interiors affairs ministers adopted a draft EU asylum reform, which, among other things, will force member states to accept a certain number of migrants under quotas. Member states can opt out of this quota, but in that case they will have to pay a considerable sum, some €20,000 per migrant.

In the meeting, Hungary and Poland voted against the proposal. Five governments abstained, including Slovakia's. The country's Interior Minister Ivan Simko told the meeting:

For Slovakia, certain provisions remain difficult to accept and politically untenable, not least because the mandate of the current government, which I represent here, is limited. The amendments to the text have not made our situation any easier, which is why we are abstaining.

By the limited mandate of the current government, the minister referred to the fact that as a member of the current government of experts, he neither has a political mandate nor does he enjoy the confidence of parliament, so his options are limited. He added that there is now a general consensus in the EU on what Slovakia's position has been all along, namely that the mandatory admission of migrants is not a solution to the migration flows into the EU, the Slovak-language edition of the Euractiv news portal reports.

The political scene in Slovakia has once again been united in its opposition to the prospect of mandatory quotas for illegal immigrants from third countries, with even the opposition Voice – Social Democracy (Hlas-SD) party calling on the interior minister not to change Slovakia's position in further negotiations. Former Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini had recalled before the meeting that Slovakia had taken a consistent position in recent years and said that it was important that Ivan Simko follow this line.

In the past, Slovak governments have rejected any kind of quota, Mr Pellegrini noted. Slovakia supported the idea of flexible solidarity, whereby a country that does not accept migrants can help in other ways. This could be in the form of money or technical means, such as reinforced surveillance of the Schengen external borders. Hlas-SD does not want to tolerate illegal immigration and the compulsory distribution of migrants.

Only people who Slovakia accepts and allows to live in Slovakia can live here

Pellegrini said.

The Party of the Hungarian Community (MKP) also rejects the mandatory distribution of migrants among EU member states.

For years, Western Europe has been trying to solve its labor shortages by encouraging immigration from the Middle East and Africa rather than introducing effective family policies. We must say loudly and repeatedly that we reject mandatory quotas! We reject the promotion of immigration to Europe. We do not want to be part of this, we consider it a big mistake.

the MKP wrote in a press statement after Thursday's meeting. The MKP believes that mass immigration from Asian and African countries is not only a labor market issue, but also a question of preserving Europe's cultural heritage and identity, and even more a security issue. "Slovakia and the Visegrad Four must do everything to ensure that this initiative to encourage immigration and punish member states does not succeed," the statement reads.

Cover photo: African illegal immigrants on their way to Europe awaiting to be transferred at the port of Arrecife on Lanzarote belonging to the Canary Islands on 8 February 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/EFE/Adriel Perdomo)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Meggyilkolta az apját egy kazincbarcikai férfi

Meggyilkolta az apját egy kazincbarcikai férfi

origo.hu
Szexuális zaklatással vádolják a Marvel sztárját

Szexuális zaklatással vádolják a Marvel sztárját

origo.hu
Üzenetekben gyalázza édesapja Opitz Barbit: "Most már tudom, hogy egy rossz k*rva vagy"

Üzenetekben gyalázza édesapja Opitz Barbit: "Most már tudom, hogy egy rossz k*rva vagy"

life.hu
Mateusz Morawiecki: Épül a migránsok áthelyezését ellenző országok koalíciója

Mateusz Morawiecki: Épül a migránsok áthelyezését ellenző országok koalíciója

hirtv.hu
Kifakadt Marco Rossi: csupa rossz hírt kapott, mintha el lenne átkozva

Kifakadt Marco Rossi: csupa rossz hírt kapott, mintha el lenne átkozva

ripost.hu
Nagyot néztek az oroszok, amikor szétszedték az ukránok kanadai szuperfegyverét

Nagyot néztek az oroszok, amikor szétszedték az ukránok kanadai szuperfegyverét

vg.hu
A szuperszexi röplabdázó fotói elhozzák az igazi nyarat

A szuperszexi röplabdázó fotói elhozzák az igazi nyarat

origo.hu
Újabb fordulat Szoboszlai átigazolásában, óriási tömegverekedés Mayweather bokszmeccsén

Újabb fordulat Szoboszlai átigazolásában, óriási tömegverekedés Mayweather bokszmeccsén

origo.hu
Brutális sorozás, II. világháborús csontvázak − videók a háborúról

Brutális sorozás, II. világháborús csontvázak − videók a háborúról

magyarnemzet.hu
Pórul járt a Magyar Orvosi Kamara

Pórul járt a Magyar Orvosi Kamara

magyarnemzet.hu
Így tartsd hűvösen az otthonod a legforróbb napokon(x)

Így tartsd hűvösen az otthonod a legforróbb napokon(x)

lakaskultura.hu
Talán nem is sejted, mi minden tehet beteggé odalent...(x)

Talán nem is sejted, mi minden tehet beteggé odalent...(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Center for Fundamental Rights: No change at the helm of the Soros empire

Center for Fundamental Rights: No change at the helm of the Soros empire

"Change at the top of the Soros empire? Hardly" the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote in its analysis, following the retirement of George Soros at the age of 92.
Brutal conscription and World War II skeletons - videos of war

Brutal conscription and World War II skeletons - videos of war

A Ukrainian man fleeing conscription was beaten unconscious and dragged to the front line.
Warsaw: Relocation will only attract new migrants to Europe

Warsaw: Relocation will only attract new migrants to Europe

"The draft proposal will not resolve the EU's existing migration problems, it'll only complicate the existing system," Poland's foreign minister has said.
PM Orban is truly exceptional, because he understands and also speaks the truth

PM Orban is truly exceptional, because he understands and also speaks the truth

Speaking to HirTV, the US economist and political analyst mentioned a secret memo, which read that Ukraine's NATO membership should come "at the deepest pain for Russia."
Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

People, however, expect efforts towards peace, the analyst stressed.
JM Varga: Migrant quota tantamount to invitation letter

JM Varga: Migrant quota tantamount to invitation letter

Migration will feature as a prominent issue during the EP election campaign, the justice minister has said.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Teveli Zoltán

Na végre! A Vatikán megunta az elszabadult klímaaktivisták tombolását

Tetemes pénzbírság – kezdetnek nem rossz.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu