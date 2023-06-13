Slovaks furious over migrant quota + video

In the meeting, Hungary and Poland voted against the proposal. Five governments abstained, including Slovakia's. The country's Interior Minister Ivan Simko told the meeting:

For Slovakia, certain provisions remain difficult to accept and politically untenable, not least because the mandate of the current government, which I represent here, is limited. The amendments to the text have not made our situation any easier, which is why we are abstaining.

By the limited mandate of the current government, the minister referred to the fact that as a member of the current government of experts, he neither has a political mandate nor does he enjoy the confidence of parliament, so his options are limited. He added that there is now a general consensus in the EU on what Slovakia's position has been all along, namely that the mandatory admission of migrants is not a solution to the migration flows into the EU, the Slovak-language edition of the Euractiv news portal reports.