After 100M Forint Donation, Left-Wing Billionaire's Son Appears in Peter Magyar's Circles

The Bige family has now appeared around the Tisza Party: left-wing billionaire Laszlo Bige is said to have donated at least 100 million forints to Peter Magyar’s circle this spring, and recently, one of his sons has moved closer to the Tisza Party.

But why would Hungary’s 21st-richest man seek ties with a party currently outside of parliament, even if it is the largest opposition force?

There is a logical answer, based on Laszlo Bige’s recent business activities and his history of political involvement.

The Golden Goose That’s Falling Ill

Bige’s flagship enterprise is Nitrogenmuvek Zrt, Hungary's only nitrogen fertilizer producing company, which has been the focus of considerable media attention recently. For years, the company and its owner have been locked in legal battles with Hungary’s Competition Authority, trying to shake off a massive cartel fine imposed in 2021. So far, those efforts have yielded little success: a court confirmed that Bige’s companies, including Nitrogenmuvek, did in fact participate in cartel activity. However, the authority must recalculate the previously imposed 11 billion forint penalty. That process is underway.

Meanwhile, since late last year, reports have been published in the Hungarian press suggesting that Nitrogenmuvek is in grave financial trouble.

The main problem was that a 200 million euro bond — approximately 80 billion forints — matured in May this year, and the company appeared unable to repay it. Bige’s team entered into talks with creditors, but for a long time, no agreement was in sight.

In April, Magyar Nemzet spoke to several creditors and bondholders, as well as a source familiar with Nitrogenmuvek’s operations. Based on their input, we reached the conclusion that

Laszlo Bige may have begun extracting assets from the financially distressed company.

One method of this, according to those interviewed, was to remove assets from the firm: for instance, the company sold a truck parking lot to another firm owned by the Bige family. One bondholder told Magyar Nemzet shortly before the maturity date that significant concessions would be needed to extend the bond and avoid bankruptcy.