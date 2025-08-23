Hungarian Sets New World Record for Long-Distance Night Shot

The record was officially certified on site by David Ventura Aparicio, president of Official World Record, who personally presented Jaszberenyi with the certificate.

Mark Jaszberenyi has set the world record for the longest distance shot in evening conditions. (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

The venue was provided by the Hungarian Defense Forces, as there are no civilian shooting sites for such distances in Hungary outside of military grounds.

Jaszbernyi, a former career police officer who now works as a professional hunter,

was praised ahead of the attempt by Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations at the Prime Minister’s Office. Kovacs highlighted that Hungary’s national capabilities “to stand firm in a dangerous world” have significantly strengthened, adding that the government has been investing for years in the renovation and construction of shooting ranges, as well as encouraging young people to test and develop their shooting skills.

After setting the record, Jaszberenyi emphasized the importance of external conditions in extreme long-distance shooting:

At 1,000 meters or more, external conditions are key, the biggest enemy is the wind—especially when it is of changing direction and intensity.

On Friday, gusts reached 35 kilometers per hour, which was the greatest challenge.

He explained that the attempt involved several difficulty factors: he used a custom-built .308 Winchester rifle and, instead of a standard optical scope, relied on a thermal imaging sight.

For safety, the distance was fixed at 1,008 meters, slightly above the 1,100-yard benchmark. Jaszberenyi fired five shots at a 75-by-50 centimeter metal target. The first two missed, but the next three successfully struck the plate—enough to establish the new world record.

The feat was accomplished at the Szomod firing range on August 22, 2025, in the presence of Hungarian Defense Forces personnel and international certification officials.