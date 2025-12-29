orbán viktorlabdarúgásbalhémeccs
PM Orban Recalls His Most Memorable On-Field Brawl + video

He started out as a classic center forward, continued as a midfielder, and ended up as a ball-winner. PM Viktor Orban took to social media to discuss his football career and memories from his youth.

2025. 12. 29. 11:46
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
In a new video, PM Orban looked back on his footballing past, speaking about his position on the field, the toughness of his playing style, and a memorable on-field clash.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

PM Orban said:

I started out at center as a No. 9, a classic center forward. But as you get older and lose some of your speed, you gradually move further back.”

Later, he shifted into midfield, then took on a playmaking role, and eventually played as a ball-winner. "And then it’s over—you end up on the bench," he recalled.”

Asked how much of a rule-breaker he was as a player, PM Orban replied:

I think I’ve never received a red card in my life — maybe at most in a charity match, as a joke, or something like that, but never in a serious, competitive match.

He also spoke about the most memorable on-field brawl of his career. Playing with the youth team of Felcsut Egyetertes MGTSZ SE, they reached the county final — an unprecedented success in the village’s history up to that point.

“They almost made a hero out of you. We were knighted in the village,” he recalled. The final was played against Mezofalva, and the match sprialed into scandal."

If memory serves, the referee fixed the match, but let’s be charitable about it now. He sent off two of our players, which sparked a huge brawl on field, even though we just elementary school kids,

 – PM Orban recalled. They eventually lost the match, but, as he put it, "it had everything you’d expect in a Champions League final."

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


