The scandal that broke out a week ago over the Ukrainian gold convoy has not subsided. The case reaches far beyond itself and could even offer insight into the collusion between pro-war forces, including Zelensky-led Ukrainian leadership and Brussels.

But let us look at what we know so far.

On March 5, Hungarian authorities stopped two armored cash transport vehicles and seven Ukrainian citizens. The vehicles were traveling from Austria to Ukraine and carried 40 million dollars, 35 million euros, and nine kilograms of gold, together totaling nearly 30 billion forints.

The transport operation was supervised by a former general of the Ukrainian Defense Service. His deputy was a former air force major, while the other participants also had military backgrounds.

Hungarian authorities seized the shipment, and the seven Ukrainian nationals were first questioned and then expelled from the country. The scenes of the raid, resembling an action movie, can be viewed in a video published on the government’s YouTube channel.

Who Was the Cash Intended For?

NAV launched a criminal investigation on suspicion of money laundering. The authority also stated that more than 900 million dollars, 420 million euros, and 146 kilograms of gold bars had already been transported through Hungary to Ukraine this year.

The total value of the dollars, euros, and gold transported in just two months amounts to roughly 480 billion forints.

One of the most important questions is who the massive amount of cash and gold was intended for. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that the Hungarian government is demanding an immediate explanation from Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha accused Hungary of taking hostages and steatling the money. He also spoke about state terrorism and blackmail.

Although some of the Hungarian media outlets, partly financed from abroad — including Partizan and 444.hu — repeated the Ukrainian narrative, new details have continued to emerge suggesting that the gold convoy case is anything but ordinary. Among others, this was also stated by Peter Tarjanyi, a security policy expert often described as close to the opposition. He said that

the money would most likely not have been used for the purposes described in the official Ukrainian explanation.

Euros Rolling in the Wrong Direction

Magyar Nemzet managed to speak with one of NAV’s experts in the case, who pointed out that it was highly unusual that investment gold was being transported into a war zone rather than being taken out of it.

He also described it as strange that some media reports never raised the possibility that a Ukrainian savings bank might need such a huge amount of cash and gold because criminal groups want to carry out financial transactions untraceable in the banking system.

Meanwhile, Jozsef Horvath, director of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute, pointed out among many other things that at least one third of the weapons sent to Ukraine end up on the black market. He considered it possible that someone paid such a large amount of money for a shipment of this kind. He added that another factor to be taken into account is that Hungary is heading toward parliamentary elections. “It is obvious to everyone that Brussels and Kyiv are interested in a change of government in Hungary. The Ukrainian threats and the shutdown of the oil pipeline could have taken place at the request of Brussels,” he said.