Rendkívüli

A Magyar Nemzet jogerősen sajtópert nyert a Tisza Párttal szemben

VecsésOrbán Viktorországjárás
magyar

PM Orban: Hungary Will Not Be Intimidated by Threats

At stake in the parliamentary election is whether "Zelensky will form a government or I will," Viktor Orban said at a public forum in Vecses during his nationwide tour, stressing the importance of pro-government mobilization. PM Orban’s event was fully packed, as many people were curious to hear the Prime Minister’s speech, which is not surprising in light of recent developments.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 12. 13:56
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“When we took over the government in 2010, the economy was on its deathbed. At that time we decided to build a work-based society. I believe this region embraced that idea,” Viktor Orban said at the Vecses stop of his nationwide tour. He recalled that when those decisions were made, 3.6 million people were in jobs, while today the number stands at 4.9 million. “Here you can make a living only from work, muscle and brains,” he pointed out.

Orbán Viktor országjárása
Viktor Orban on his nationwide tour

Viktor Orban said that Fidesz has gradually become a party where everyone feels at home. “I believe we have also kept the agreement we made with pensioners. We were able to restore the 13th-month pension payment and we have now introduced the 14th-month pension as well,” he recalled, before turning to family policy measures. He pointed out that society should not see individuals but families, which is why the economy was organized in a way that women who have children should not live worse financial conditions than those who do not.

“In Hungary, if someone has children, they can live just like someone who don't raise children. We are not fully there yet, but we are making good progress in that direction. The future lies in families, and without children there is no future,”

he stated, adding that Hungary will not allow families to be mocked, which is why it was written into the constitution that the father is a man and the mother is a woman.

Four Years in the Shadow of War

Recalling the past four years, Viktor Orban said it had been a difficult period. The Russian Ukrainian war broke out in Europe. “This alone would be difficult, but Brussels made it even harder by trying to cut us off from Russian energy. However, I tried to prevent this — and successfully,” he said.

“Today households in Hungary pay about 250 thousand forints for utilities, while elsewhere it is around one million. If there were no utility price caps, every family would lose roughly one month of salary,”

he pointed out.

He noted that in Brussels they talk about the war as if it were our war. “When I tell them this is not our war, they look at me like fish in a shopping bag. We managed to make it clear that this is not our war. We do not give money for the war, we do not give weapons, and Hungary will stay out of this war,” he emphasized.

Hungary Owes Ukraine Nothing

He continued by saying that the Ukrainians are demanding that Hungary take part in the war, and if not, then give them our money. “This is exactly what is happening with the 90 billion loan. They say the Ukrainians will repay it, but they will not, because they want to repay it from Russian reparations,” he said, adding that Ukraine is also asking for enormous sums for both self maintenance and the war.

“But why should Hungarian money be sent to Donbas when it could also be sent to Vecses?”

Meanwhile, he said, Europe is not doing well: industry is declining, money is going to Ukraine, and austerity measures are being introduced. He pointed out that Hungary is the only country where there are no austerity measures, but support programs are in place instead. “This is possible because there is a government in Hungary that says: we will not give our money to others.”

“We owe Ukraine nothing. They are not fighting for Europe but for themselves, which is a big enough task,” 

he stressed, adding that Ukraine is in trouble and a Christian country must help in such situations. Hungary helped when refugees arrived, but it will not help beyond its capabilities. “We can give foreigners only as much as we can give to Hungarians. Here Ukrainian children can study in their mother tongue, while in Transcarpathia they deny this to Hungarians,” he pointed out.

Ukraine Has Placed Hungary Under an Oil Blockade

The prime minister also addressed the issue that everyone is now talking about the oil blockade. “But let us not forget that we have long been under a gas blockade as well. If Peter Szijjarto had not been there and the southern pipeline had not been built, the situation would now be much worse,” he emphasized. He also recalled that

“the Ukrainians blew up the Germans’ gas pipeline, so we are not talking about a model country governed by the rule of law.”

A major problem with the oil blockade is that Hungary has only two oil pipelines: the Druzhba pipeline and the one coming through Croatia, he explained. “That is why it is a key issue that we can bring in additional oil through the supplementary Croatian pipeline,” he said, adding that Hungary must break the oil blockade.

“The Ukrainians are obliged to allow the oil to pass through because they made this commitment. But they are blackmailing us, and we won't give in to blackmail. We are not intimidated by threats, even if the prime minister, his family, or the government are threatened,”

he declared, referring to threats that have been issued against him and his family. However, he emphasized that the Hungarian government has tools at its disposal: it will not agree to anything that would help Ukraine until the oil pipeline is reopened. “We will not allow ourselves to be treated like fools,” he stated.

PM Orban also pointed out that Ukraine demands entry into the European Union. “But we do not want to agree to this, because then we would also import the war into the EU. Hungary’s proposal is to sign an agreement with them that everyone respects. If Ukraine were admitted, it would have more rights than Hungary because it is a larger country, which would be particularly dangerous now while relations are hostile,” he explained.

Mobilization Contest Must Be Won

In his speech he also addressed the real reason he had come to Vecses: the local Fidesz candidate, Lajos Szucs. According to Viktor Orban, the competition is huge and it must be understood that the current opponents are not driven by national sentiment.

“The question here is whether Zelensky will form a government or I will,”

he highlighted.

At stake in the parliamentary election is whether Hungary will have a pro-Ukraine government or one that represents national interests, he emphasized. “The Ukrainians make no secret of wanting to see a pro-Ukraine government in power and Brussels is cheering this on. There are 27 of them in the opposing party, but they are supported by Ukraine backed by Brussels. Opposing them stands a national, Christian government,” he said, pointing out that 

 “a huge mobilization contest must be won.”

“The opponent is stronger in the digital space, but we are strong in reality. We have faces, we know each other, and we share a common passion called Hungary,” he stressed.

Everyone Will Be Needed

Viktor Orban said he will soon begin campaigning himself. “I will start on Monday and we will push them off the field.” For the final week of the campaign he asked everyone to manage their energy wisely. “After Easter there will be six days when we must convert our chances into victory, but for that we will need everyone,” he said. Addressing the audience, he emphasized that he is grateful for the support he received during the past four very difficult years and also thanked them for their support over the past 16 years.

“We want safe and calm years to come, therefore I ask you to choose me, someone who has experience in solving problems,”

he said.

According to the prime minister, the Fidesz community exists because a real bond has formed among its members, while among their opponents no such connection exists.“In 16 years we have built a community of love, while the opponent builds on hatred. But you cannot build a functioning country or family on hatred. If we receive trust, we guarantee four calm years. For the next four years the slogan is simple: staying out,” Viktor Orban concluded his speech.

The Prime Minister on a Nationwide Tour

PM Orban's nationwide tour began on February 2 in Morahalmon and Martely, followed by visits to Komarom and  Oroszlany, and then the stop in Mezotur, which is considered Fidesz's home turf. In February he also visited Szekszard, Szentendre, Sumeg, Sulysap, Martonvasar, Sukoro, Csongrad, and Kistelek

This month he has already met voters in several places: Sopron on the 2nd, Petervasara on the 3rd, and Paszto on the 5th. 

Most recently, in 2024, he kicked off the campaign in Nemesgorzsony and traveled across the entire country. At that time he primarily met with his own supporters, usually inviting people to the main squares of cities to convince them ahead of the elections that Fidesz is the safe choice.

  

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Dénes Zoltán
idezojelekOrbán Viktor

Ursula, a stratéga

Dénes Zoltán avatarja

Az Európai Bizottság elnöke hibát hibára halmoz.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu