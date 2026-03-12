PM Orban: Hungary Will Not Be Intimidated by Threats

“When we took over the government in 2010, the economy was on its deathbed. At that time we decided to build a work-based society. I believe this region embraced that idea,” Viktor Orban said at the Vecses stop of his nationwide tour. He recalled that when those decisions were made, 3.6 million people were in jobs, while today the number stands at 4.9 million. “Here you can make a living only from work, muscle and brains,” he pointed out.

Viktor Orban on his nationwide tour

Viktor Orban said that Fidesz has gradually become a party where everyone feels at home. “I believe we have also kept the agreement we made with pensioners. We were able to restore the 13th-month pension payment and we have now introduced the 14th-month pension as well,” he recalled, before turning to family policy measures. He pointed out that society should not see individuals but families, which is why the economy was organized in a way that women who have children should not live worse financial conditions than those who do not.

“In Hungary, if someone has children, they can live just like someone who don't raise children. We are not fully there yet, but we are making good progress in that direction. The future lies in families, and without children there is no future,”

he stated, adding that Hungary will not allow families to be mocked, which is why it was written into the constitution that the father is a man and the mother is a woman.

Four Years in the Shadow of War

Recalling the past four years, Viktor Orban said it had been a difficult period. The Russian Ukrainian war broke out in Europe. “This alone would be difficult, but Brussels made it even harder by trying to cut us off from Russian energy. However, I tried to prevent this — and successfully,” he said.

“Today households in Hungary pay about 250 thousand forints for utilities, while elsewhere it is around one million. If there were no utility price caps, every family would lose roughly one month of salary,”

he pointed out.

He noted that in Brussels they talk about the war as if it were our war. “When I tell them this is not our war, they look at me like fish in a shopping bag. We managed to make it clear that this is not our war. We do not give money for the war, we do not give weapons, and Hungary will stay out of this war,” he emphasized.