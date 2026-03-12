Ukrainians Threaten Viktor Orban’s Five Children and Six Grandchildren + Video

In a video uploaded to a YouTube channel called Pryamy TV, Hryhoriy Omelchenko, a Ukrainian politician, former MP, and former officer of the Ukrainian Security Service, threatened Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying:

The politician then added that

As reported by Index, in the interview, Hryhoriy Omelchenko also said that he wants to know what Viktor Orban meant by the phrase “breaking the Ukrainian oil blockade.” He stated that if the Hungarian armed forces were to launch an attack against Ukraine, then “we will bury everyone at the border.”

Admission: Restarting the Oil Pipeline Is a Political Decision

What did Orban, my old friend Vitya, mean when he used the following words: ‘We will break the Ukrainian oil blockade’? How could he march against Ukraine with his army of 35,000 troops? Then we will bury everyone at the border. I state this firmly. Perhaps they would not even have time to fire their weapons,

the politician declared. Hryhoriy Omelchenko, a former MP and a lieutenant general of the intelligence services, also admitted that restarting the Druzhba oil pipeline is a political decision. However, he said he would only negotiate about it if the opposition were to win the upcoming elections in Hungary.

The elections will take place on April 12. I hope the opposition wins. Then it will be possible to sit down and negotiate with Hungary’s new government, with the new political leadership, to conduct proper negotiations and settle the issue of oil deliveries to Hungary, but only if the government changes,

the politician stated. Omelchenko also sent a message to Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that the organization called “KARMA” does not need Viktor Orban’s address.

We know where he lives, where he spends the night, where he drinks beer and wine, where he smokes a shisha, where he goes out, who he meets with, and so on. Therefore, if Orban does not change his anti Ukrainian position toward Ukraine and continues to remain an accomplice to Putin’s war crimes, he should remember that KARMA never forgives anyone’s crimes. You cannot escape from KARMA. You cannot hide, and you cannot buy it off with billions,

Omelchenko said.