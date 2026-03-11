PM Orban on Hungary’s Oil Reserves: I Believe We Can Hold Out for a Long Time + Video

“Zelensky should end the oil blockade against Hungary and restart the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday in response to questions from journalists upon arriving at a campaign stop in Balatonfured on his nationwide tour. PM Orban said the Americans are thinking clearly. In a situation like this—when there is war in the Middle East—excluding any source of energy from supply, especially one that is cheaper than the world market price,

is nonsense, foolishness, stupidity.

PM Orban also spoke about Hungary’s oil reserves, saying they have been released and that stockpiles are being continuously replenished.

They are not being depleted but replaced. Replenishment is proceeding well, and I believe we can hold out for a long time.

The prime minister also said he expects attempts within the European Union to bypass Hungary’s veto. While this is not impossible, he said, it would be very difficult and costly. In his view, European leaders would be better off telling Zelensky to end the oil blockade against Hungary and restart the Druzhba oil pipeline.

“Everyone would benefit,” PM Orban said.

We Do Not Need the Current Ukraine in the EU

“We do not need a partner like the current Ukraine in the European Union, which is why we propose concluding a contract with them instead,” the prime minister said Tuesday at a public forum in Balatonfured.

PM Orban emphasized that it is already clear how the Ukrainians behave even while they are in the position of applicants for membership.

We see what they are already taking the liberty of doing—they are already blackmailing, threatening, and imposing a blockade now, and thereby endangering the security and energy supply of Hungarian families.

"Consequently no EU membership and no entitlements—only a contract,” he stressed.

He explained that such a contract should define how the two sides will cooperate and that the agreement should be honored as long as Ukraine also abides by it. “But under no circumstances should we allow them to join us as members, because that would have catastrophic economic consequences for Hungary,” the prime minister stated.

The Winds of War Are Surrounding Hungary

“The winds of war are surrounding Hungary. The greatest stake in the spring elections is whether we will have a government capable of keeping Hungary out of a war,” Viktor Orban said following the press conference.

At another stop on his nationwide tour, the prime minister said:

We very much hope such a war will not occur. We very much hope Europeans will come to their senses. But at this moment, every rational person must reckon with the fact that we are living through days of significant war risk.

“We have a government that will not give soldiers, will not give weapons, and will not give money to a war that has nothing to do with us and is certainly not a war of national defense—it is a fraternal war between two Slavic peoples,” the prime minister said.