Attempt to Corner Slovakia and Hungary—Tisza Party Joined the Attack + Video

Speaking on the program Igazsag Oraja, Boglarka Illes said that Peter Magyar “is more Gyurcsany-like than Ferenc Gyurcsany himself” when it comes to distorting reality. The Hungarian state secretary for foreign affairs also discussed how the conflict in the Middle East and the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline are affecting energy prices. She added that the Tisza Party has meanwhile launched political attacks against the government’s measures.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 10. 17:37
Foreign Affairs State Secretary Boglarka Illes on the Igazsag Oraja program (Source: Facebook)
More than a week has passed since the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, Illes said during Tuesday’s broadcast of Igazsag Oraja [Hour of Truth]. She stressed that the Strait of Hormuz plays a critically important role in the global economy.

She also recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shut down the Druzhba pipeline for political reasons—an action that has also affected energy prices in Hungary.

According to the state secretary, the situation is that

"they deliberately tried to undermine Slovakia and Hungary—and the Tisza Party joined in the effort.

Host Balazs Nemeth noted that the news outlet Telex has already begun agitating against the government’s fuel price cap. Illes responded that while the government communicates transparently with Telex, members of the Tisza Party are reportedly not allowed to do so. She also said she expects the president of the European Commission to take action against threats from the Ukrainian leadership—adding that she would expect the same response if any other EU member state, not just Hungary, had been threatened.

 

“More Gyurcsany Than Gyurcsany”

Illes also criticized Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, for remarks made at the latest meeting of EU foreign ministers suggesting that Hungarian and Slovak troops should be sent to Ukraine. According to Illes, those comments rendered Kallas completely void of credibility.

Speaking about the austerity policies proposed by the Tisza Party, Illes said the party appears to have adopted “lies and concealment” as its political creed. She argued that such behavior was reminiscent of the era of former socialist Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, when, she said, lying was portrayed as a virtue.

“In fact,” she said,

“Peter Magyar is more Gyurcsany than Gyurcsany himself—he twists reality in the same way.”

Illes recalled that members of the Tisza Party had previously admitted they could not reveal everything publicly because doing so would lead to their political downfall. According to her, what they say publicly differs from what is said in internal forums.

Even in calmer circumstances, she added, such politicians should not be trusted with responsibility, but in today’s tense global political environment it represents an even greater risk.

Boglarka Illes and Balazs Nemeth on Igazsag Oraja (Source: YouTube)
 

Turning to the so-called Ukrainian gold convoy case, Illes said the affair could become “the scandal of the century.” She expressed confidence that authorities would fully investigate the matter.

Referring to Tisza-linked lawyer Adrienn Laczo, she raised several questions:

Did you hear her speak out even once when Hungarian prisoners of war were discussed? Or when Hungarians were being forcibly conscripted onto the Ukrainian battlefield? Did we hear her speak when the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia were being stripped away?

Nemeth also recalled that Mate Kocsis, Fidesz Parliamentary group leader, was placed on what has been described as a Ukrainian “death list” after submitting a legislative amendment connected to the gold convoy case.

Illes remarked that it is telling that such a list exists at all in a country—and that it is indeed referred to as a “death list,” not merely a translation issue. In her view, those who compile such lists are acting out of fear.

 

Elections Have to Be Won—Not “Like Competitions”

Commenting on the Fidesz election win in Kazincbarcika, Illes said that in politics the goal is to win elections, not a competition for social media likes.

She criticized incidents in which, Tisza supporters harassed young people for their opinions and shoved elderly individuals—behavior she said has no place in democratic debate. According to Illes, Peter Magyar introduced this atmosphere of hatred into Hungarian politics. After April 12, she suggested, lawmakers may also need to examine the issue from a legislative perspective.

Illes recalled that she was still a university student when she first attended the Peace March, and said she has not missed one since. She added that Peter Magyar may try to copy the event, but while his gatherings might feature angry crowds, the Peace March will bring together patriots. Participants, she said, are genuinely peaceful and experience a sense of freedom by standing up for peace. 

Cover photo: Boglarka Illes on the Igazsag Oraja program (Source: Facebook)
 

