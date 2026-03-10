Attempt to Corner Slovakia and Hungary—Tisza Party Joined the Attack + Video

More than a week has passed since the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, Illes said during Tuesday’s broadcast of Igazsag Oraja [Hour of Truth]. She stressed that the Strait of Hormuz plays a critically important role in the global economy.

She also recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shut down the Druzhba pipeline for political reasons—an action that has also affected energy prices in Hungary.

According to the state secretary, the situation is that

"they deliberately tried to undermine Slovakia and Hungary—and the Tisza Party joined in the effort.

Host Balazs Nemeth noted that the news outlet Telex has already begun agitating against the government’s fuel price cap. Illes responded that while the government communicates transparently with Telex, members of the Tisza Party are reportedly not allowed to do so. She also said she expects the president of the European Commission to take action against threats from the Ukrainian leadership—adding that she would expect the same response if any other EU member state, not just Hungary, had been threatened.

“More Gyurcsany Than Gyurcsany”

Illes also criticized Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, for remarks made at the latest meeting of EU foreign ministers suggesting that Hungarian and Slovak troops should be sent to Ukraine. According to Illes, those comments rendered Kallas completely void of credibility.

Speaking about the austerity policies proposed by the Tisza Party, Illes said the party appears to have adopted “lies and concealment” as its political creed. She argued that such behavior was reminiscent of the era of former socialist Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, when, she said, lying was portrayed as a virtue.

“In fact,” she said,

“Peter Magyar is more Gyurcsany than Gyurcsany himself—he twists reality in the same way.”

Illes recalled that members of the Tisza Party had previously admitted they could not reveal everything publicly because doing so would lead to their political downfall. According to her, what they say publicly differs from what is said in internal forums.