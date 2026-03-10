Hungary FM: Claims That Benefits of Ukraine's EU Membership Trump Western Balkans Are Laughable

According to a statement from the ministry, Szijjarto told participants at the Budapest Balkans Forum that the European Union has “completely lost its common sense,” and that as a result of what he described as an overly ideological policy coming from Brussels, the bloc’s influence in global politics and the world economy has significantly weakened.

(Photo: MTI)



The minister argued that the EU has increasingly isolated itself—from the United States, from Russia, from China, and from what he called the continents of the future, including Africa and large parts of Asia.

“For that reason, the European Union now needs fresh momentum, dynamism, and energy that can restore its strength,” he said. “In my view, that strength, dynamism, and renewal can only come from the Western Balkans. It is therefore no exaggeration to say that it is now more in our interest that the Western Balkan countries join the European Union than it is in theirs.”

He added that it is a “bad joke” for some to claim that Ukraine’s accession would be more beneficial to the EU than the accession of the Western Balkan states. He also criticized what he described as the double standards of many member states, noting that their public statements about enlargement often differ significantly from what is said behind closed doors.

“When we are among ourselves, those who publicly say how much they support EU enlargement and how much they want you to join the EU talk about the difficulties it would cause, the obstacles involved, and why it would be impossible,” he said.

According to Szijjarto, hypocrisy within the EU must come to an end if the Western Balkans are to have a realistic chance of joining the bloc.

The foreign minister also addressed challenges related to Europe’s energy supply and thanked regional partners—Turkey, Serbia, and Bulgaria—which he described as reliable partners in the transit of natural gas.

He stressed that after Ukraine blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline and disruptions in global energy shipments have occurred due to the war in the Middle East, the time has come for the European Union to lift sanctions on Russian energy imports.

“Europe needs more energy,” Szijjarto said. “We all know—even those who have never studied economics—that when the supply of a product decreases, its price increases. If we want large quantities of energy, Russian energy resources must return to the European market.”