PM Orban: Hungarians Cannot Be Blackmailed

We must stand up for Hungary's interests, even if this does not please the Tisza Party and Zelensky, Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his social media page. At stakes in the election is whether Hungary will have a pro Ukraine government or one that represents national interests, he pointed out.

2026. 03. 12. 15:41
“People in Vecses also know that Hungarians cannot be blackmailed. They know that we must stand up for Hungary's interests, even if this does not please the Tisza Party and Zelensky. Go Vecses! Go Lajos Szucs!” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. As reported by Magyar Nemzet,  the Hungarian Prime Minister held a public forum in Vecses on Wednesday. 

 

PM Orban emphasized that the stakes in the parliamentary election are whether Hungary will have a pro-Ukraine government or one that represents national interests.  “The Ukrainians make no secret of wanting to see a pro-Ukraine government in power and Brussels is cheering this on. There are 27 of them in the opposing party, but they are supported by Ukraine backed by Brussels. Opposing them stands a national, Christian government,” he said, pointing out that 

“a huge mobilization contest must be won.”

“The opponent is stronger in the digital space, but we are strong in reality. We have faces, we know each other, and we share a common passion called Hungary,” he emphasized.

You can read Magyar Nemzet's full report in this article.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


