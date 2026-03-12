Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Nem konfliktust keresünk, hanem megoldást + videó

Török ÁramlatgázvezetékSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Ukraine Attacks Infrastructure of TurkStream Natural Gas Pipeline in Russia

Ukraine has attacked the infrastructure of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline in Russia, which is also a serious attack against Hungary’s sovereignty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told a meeting in Balatonlelle on Wednesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 12. 12:06
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
Speaking at a public forum held in Balatonlelle, western Hungary, Peter Szijjarto called what Ukraine is doing to Hungary a capital crime amid the extraordinary uncertainties of the global energy markets, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Ukraine has attacked the infrastructure of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline in Russia, Peter Szijjarto said (Source: Facebook)

“Because what is happening? The Ukrainians have blocked crude oil deliveries to Hungary at a time when shipping oil by sea faces the hugest uncertainties of all times and for Hungary the only alternative to the Druzhba oil pipeline is a sea pipeline,” he said.

“Therefore, what the Ukrainians are doing regarding the oil blockade, in coordination with the Tisza Party, the Hungarian opposition, and Brussels, is a capital offense against Hungary,” he continued.

Peter Szijjarto then said that he had recently received notification from Russia's deputy energy minister that during the day Ukraine had also attacked the infrastructure of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline in Russia.

The TurkStream gas pipeline is the guarantee of Hungary’s gas supply today.  If TurkStream is not operational, it is simply impossible to supply Hungary with natural gas securely, both geographically and physically,

he pointed out.

Therefore, the Ukrainian oil blockade and its attack against TurkStream constitute a brutal and serious attack against Hungary’s sovereignty. That is why it is very important for us to make it clear that Hungary’s future and fate depend on this parliamentary election, because if we cannot maintain a sovereign national policy, the future of the country could be at stake,

he warned.

The minister noted that with every similar Ukrainian attack, the stakes of the upcoming parliamentary election become even higher. “If we cannot maintain a sovereign national policy, if we cannot say no to Brussels, everything will be lost. Just think about it: in recent years, despite many crises, Hungary has been able to show very serious achievements. Very serious achievements, because even though the world has been stumbling from one crisis to another, today there are one million more people working in Hungary than ten years ago,” he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

