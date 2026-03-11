Milorad Dodik wrote on the social media platform X that he met with Kusturica, and together they decided to send a video message to the Hungarian prime minister.
Renowned Foreign Director Voices Support for Viktor Orban + Video
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and world-famous Serbian film director Emir Kusturica have wished victory in the upcoming elections to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
In the video, Kusturica said he holds PM Orban in high regard for consistently standing up for traditional values, the family, and Hungarian national culture, while also linking economic development with a conservative political outlook.
The director went on to say:
I have been friends with Mr. Dodik for many years, and we have been through many different phases. Now, however, we see that the capacity of the Serbian and Hungarian nations must somehow be connected so that we can endure the challenges ahead. We wish you all the best and hope that you will win again,
Kusturica said.
PM Orban also shared the video on his social media page, writing:
Thank you for the support, Emir Kusturica!
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
PM Orban Announces Nationwide Tour
Hungary's prime minister faces a busy schedule next week.
Officials Call for Probe on Possible Link Between Cash Shipment and Ukrainian Election Interference + Video
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that several questions remain unanswered regarding the hundreds of millions of euros and dollars that were attempted to be transported through Hungary to Ukraine.
PM Orban on Hungary’s Oil Reserves: I Believe We Can Hold Out for a Long Time + Video
The winds of war are surrounding Hungary, Viktor Orban says in Balatonfured.
PM Orban Calls on European Leaders to Urge Zelensky to End the Oil Blockade
According to Hungary's prime minister, cheap Russian energy should be allowed back onto the European energy market.
