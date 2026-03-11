Orbán ViktorMagyarországSzerbia
Renowned Foreign Director Voices Support for Viktor Orban + Video

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and world-famous Serbian film director Emir Kusturica have wished victory in the upcoming elections to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 11. 16:28
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Milorad Dodik wrote on the social media platform X that he met with Kusturica, and together they decided to send a video message to the Hungarian prime minister.

Orbán Viktor (Fotó: MTI)
Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

In the video, Kusturica said he holds PM Orban in high regard for consistently standing up for traditional values, the family, and Hungarian national culture, while also linking economic development with a conservative political outlook.

The director went on to say:

I have been friends with Mr. Dodik for many years, and we have been through many different phases. Now, however, we see that the capacity of the Serbian and Hungarian nations must somehow be connected so that we can endure the challenges ahead. We wish you all the best and hope that you will win again, 

Kusturica said.

PM Orban also shared the video on his social media page, writing:

Thank you for the support, Emir Kusturica!

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

