PM Orban Announces Nationwide Tour

“The nationwide tour begins!” PM Orban posted Tuesday afternoon on his Facebook page.
“We welcome everyone for whom Hungary’s peace and security matter,” the prime minister said, also listing the locations of next week’s tour.
Stops on the prime minister’s nationwide tour:
- March 16 – Kaposvar
- March 17 – Eger
- March 18 – Dunaujvaros
- March 20 – Szentendre
- March 21 – Miskolc
- March 22 – Hodmezovasarhely
Prime Minister Already Toured the Country, Returning to Some Stops
As previously reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour began on February 2 in Morahalm and Martely . That was followed by visits to Komarom and Oroszlany, and then a stop in Mezotur , which the prime minister considers his political home turf. In February, he also traveled to Szekszard, Szentendre, Sumeg, Sulysap, Martonvasar, Sukoró, Csongrad, and Kistelek.
In March, the prime minister has also been on the road: on March 2 he met with voters in Sopron, on March 3 in Petervasar, and on March 5 in Paszto . We also reported that the anti-war rallies organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK)—where PM Orban also took the stage at several stops—concluded in Debrecen with a special edition of the “Lazarinfo” event.
The massive anti-war rallies—each of them drawing full crowds so far—have been held in the following cities:
- November 15 – Gyor
- November 29 – Nyiregyhaza
- December 6 – Kecskemet
- December 13 – Mohacs
- December 20 – Szeged
- January 17 – Miskolc
- January 24 – Kaposvar
- January 31 – Hatvan
- February 7 – Szombathely
- February 21 – Bekescsaba
- March 1 – Esztergom
The prime minister will return to Kaposvar and Miskolc, while the other locations have not yet been visited this year.
It is not unusual for Vitor Orban to travel across the country ahead of elections. Most recently, in 2024, he launched his campaign in Nemesgorzsony and toured the entire country. At that time, he primarily met with his supporters; there has been no indication of that this time. Typically, he invites residents to the main squares of cities in order to persuade them ahead of the election that Fidesz is the reliable choice.
