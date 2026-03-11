PM Orban Announces Nationwide Tour

“The nationwide tour begins!” PM Orban posted Tuesday afternoon on his Facebook page.

Another nationwide campaign tour launches (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)



“We welcome everyone for whom Hungary’s peace and security matter,” the prime minister said, also listing the locations of next week’s tour.

Stops on the prime minister’s nationwide tour:

March 16 – Kaposvar

March 17 – Eger

March 18 – Dunaujvaros

March 20 – Szentendre

March 21 – Miskolc

March 22 – Hodmezovasarhely

Prime Minister Already Toured the Country, Returning to Some Stops

As previously reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour began on February 2 in Morahalm and Martely . That was followed by visits to Komarom and Oroszlany, and then a stop in Mezotur , which the prime minister considers his political home turf. In February, he also traveled to Szekszard, Szentendre, Sumeg, Sulysap, Martonvasar, Sukoró, Csongrad, and Kistelek.

In March, the prime minister has also been on the road: on March 2 he met with voters in Sopron, on March 3 in Petervasar, and on March 5 in Paszto . We also reported that the anti-war rallies organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK)—where PM Orban also took the stage at several stops—concluded in Debrecen with a special edition of the “Lazarinfo” event.

The massive anti-war rallies—each of them drawing full crowds so far—have been held in the following cities:

November 15 – Gyor

November 29 – Nyiregyhaza

December 6 – Kecskemet

December 13 – Mohacs

December 20 – Szeged

January 17 – Miskolc

January 24 – Kaposvar

January 31 – Hatvan

February 7 – Szombathely

February 21 – Bekescsaba

March 1 – Esztergom

The prime minister will return to Kaposvar and Miskolc, while the other locations have not yet been visited this year.

It is not unusual for Vitor Orban to travel across the country ahead of elections. Most recently, in 2024, he launched his campaign in Nemesgorzsony and toured the entire country. At that time, he primarily met with his supporters; there has been no indication of that this time. Typically, he invites residents to the main squares of cities in order to persuade them ahead of the election that Fidesz is the reliable choice.