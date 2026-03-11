Orbán Viktorországjáráshelyszínek
PM Orban Announces Nationwide Tour

“The nationwide tour begins!” Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his social media page. Hungary's prime minister also revealed where people will be able to meet him in the week following the Peace March. PM Orban faces a busy schedule, with visits planned to five cities by March 22.

2026. 03. 11. 14:48
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
“The nationwide tour begins!” PM Orban posted Tuesday afternoon on his Facebook page.

Another nationwide campaign tour launches (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
 

“We welcome everyone for whom Hungary’s peace and security matter,” the prime minister said, also listing the locations of next week’s tour.

Stops on the prime minister’s nationwide tour:

  • March 16 – Kaposvar
  • March 17 – Eger
  • March 18 – Dunaujvaros
  • March 20 – Szentendre
  • March 21 – Miskolc
  • March 22 – Hodmezovasarhely

Prime Minister Already Toured the Country, Returning to Some Stops

As previously reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour began on February 2 in Morahalm and Martely . That was followed by visits to Komarom and Oroszlany, and then a stop in Mezotur , which the prime minister considers his political home turf. In February, he also traveled to Szekszard, Szentendre, Sumeg, Sulysap, Martonvasar, Sukoró, Csongrad, and Kistelek.

In March, the prime minister has also been on the road: on March 2 he met with voters in Sopron, on March 3 in Petervasar, and on March 5 in Paszto . We also reported that the anti-war rallies organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK)—where PM Orban also took the stage at several stops—concluded in Debrecen with a special edition of the “Lazarinfo” event.

The massive anti-war rallies—each of them drawing full crowds so far—have been held in the following cities:

  • November 15 – Gyor
  • November 29 – Nyiregyhaza
  • December 6 – Kecskemet
  • December 13 – Mohacs
  • December 20 – Szeged
  • January 17 – Miskolc
  • January 24 – Kaposvar
  • January 31 – Hatvan
  • February 7 – Szombathely
  • February 21 – Bekescsaba
  • March 1 – Esztergom

The prime minister will return to Kaposvar and Miskolc, while the other locations have not yet been visited this year.

It is not unusual for Vitor Orban to travel across the country ahead of elections. Most recently, in 2024, he launched his campaign in Nemesgorzsony and toured the entire country. At that time, he primarily met with his supporters; there has been no indication of that this time. Typically, he invites residents to the main squares of cities in order to persuade them ahead of the election that Fidesz is the reliable choice.

“Let’s meet:
March 16 – 6:00 p.m., in Kaposvar, on Kossuth Square
March 17 – 6:00 p.m., in Eger,on Eszterhazy Square
March 18 – 6:00 p.m., in Dunaujvaros, on Dozsa Gyorgy Square
March 20 – 6:00 p.m., in Szentendre, on Main Square
March 21 – 4:00 p.m., in Miskolc, on Szent Istvan Square
March 22 – 4:00 p.m., in Hodmezovasarhely, in front of the Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center,” the prime minister listed in a comment.
The comment section beneath his post was abuzz with reactions. Political analyst Daniel Deak wrote simply, “This will be big,” while at least one parliamentary candidate invited the prime minister to visit his own city as well—suggesting that additional stops may yet be added to the schedule.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


