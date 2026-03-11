BrüsszelminiszterelnökZelenszkij
magyar

PM Orban Calls on European Leaders to Urge Zelensky to End the Oil Blockade

The U.S. is thinking clearly: in the current wartime situation, Russian energy should be allowed back onto the European energy market, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Balatonfured. In an interview with Hir TV, PM Orban stated that Hungary has released its oil reserves and is continuously replenishing them. As a result, the stockpiles are not being depleted but are being rotated.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 11. 10:29
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The prime minister also noted that the replenishment process is progressing well. PM Orban emphasized that at next week’s EU summit, European leaders would best be served by urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the oil blockade against Hungary and restart the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline.

Orbán Viktor Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Fõosztály/Fischer Zoltán / MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikáció
Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

Responding to a question from Hir TV, the prime minister also discussed how long the national oil reserves could last and whether the government expects it may have to alter the system of regulated pricing if Croatia does not allow the delivery of oil Hungary has ordered via maritime routes.

We have released the reserves and are continuously replenishing them. In other words, there is ongoing resupply; the stocks are constantly being topped up, so they are not running out but being replaced. For now, replenishment is proceeding well, so I expect we can maintain this for quite some time,

the prime minister said.

When asked whether he anticipates next week’s EU summit to address the €90 billion loan package intended for Ukraine—currently being blocked by Hungary—and whether Brussels might attempt to circumvent Hungary’s veto, PM Orban said he expects such an attempt.

I expect they will try to bypass it. It is not impossible to do, but it would be very difficult and costly. They would be much better off—and it would be far simpler—if they told Zelensky to end the oil blockade against Hungary and restart the Druzhba pipeline. Everyone would benefit.

Responding to reports suggesting that, in light of developments in the Middle East, the United States may be considering easing sanctions on Russia in order to curb rising fuel prices, the prime minister said: “The Americans are thinking clearly. In a situation like this, when there is war in the Middle East, excluding any source of energy from supply—especially one that is cheaper than the world market price—is nonsense, foolishness.”

PM Orban added: 

The Americans are thinking clearly. In this situation, Russian energy should be allowed back onto the European energy market. I have come to the same conclusion as the U.S. president, and I have already written a letter to European leaders proposing that this issue be placed on the agenda.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekkapitány

A szikár tények

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legújabb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu