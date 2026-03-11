PM Orban Calls on European Leaders to Urge Zelensky to End the Oil Blockade

The prime minister also noted that the replenishment process is progressing well. PM Orban emphasized that at next week’s EU summit, European leaders would best be served by urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the oil blockade against Hungary and restart the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline.

Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

Responding to a question from Hir TV, the prime minister also discussed how long the national oil reserves could last and whether the government expects it may have to alter the system of regulated pricing if Croatia does not allow the delivery of oil Hungary has ordered via maritime routes.

We have released the reserves and are continuously replenishing them. In other words, there is ongoing resupply; the stocks are constantly being topped up, so they are not running out but being replaced. For now, replenishment is proceeding well, so I expect we can maintain this for quite some time,

the prime minister said.