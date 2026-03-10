ukrajnaOrbán Viktorvédett árenergiaDeák DánielMagyar Péter
PM Orban Protects Hungarian Families, While Tisza Would Ban Cheap Russian Energy

To curb surging fuel prices, the Hungarian government introduced a protected price cap that went into effect at midnight Monday. Political analyst Daniel Deak evaluated the measure—aimed at benefiting Hungarian families and businesses—in five key points.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 10. 15:39
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
In a social media post, Deak laid out the stark contrast between policies advocated by Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and those of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "Magyar would ban cheap Russian energy, which would send energy prices soaring, while PM Orban is shielding Hungarian families with a protected price,” Deak wrote, responding to the government’s decision at Monday’s extraordinary cabinet meeting to introduce the price cap measure amid the sharp rise in global oil prices. 

Szigethalom, 2026. február 28. Magyar Péter, a Tisza Párt elnöke beszédet mond a párt országjárása keretében tartott kampányrendezvényen Szigethalmon 2026. február 28-án. MTI/Máthé Zoltán
Peter Magyar, Tisza Party president (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe) 

Deak, lead analyst of the XXI Century Institute, outlined five key aspects of the government’s decision.

1. Rising Energy Prices Across Europe
Energy prices are rapidly increasing in every European country due to the conflict in the Middle East, Deak wrote. According to his assessment, the situation has been made even more difficult in Western Europe after countries moved away from inexpensive Russian energy supplies. As a result, developments in the energy market are driving price increases across the continent.

2. Ukraine Is Exacerbating the Situation
Deak argued that, under these circumstances, it was a particularly unfriendly step for Ukraine to shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Hungary receives low-cost Russian crude oil. He added that the pressure and threats coming from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are, in his view, openly aimed at helping Peter Magyar politically by creating supply difficulties that could benefit the Tisza Party’s campaign.

3. Cooperation Between Magyar and Zelensky
According to Deak, it is “completely clear” that Peter Magyar is colluding with the Ukrainian president. He recalled that Magyar had spoken about assassination plots several weeks ago, and that Zelensky subsequently issued death threat against Viktor Orban. Deák also referred to developments in Munich, where—through German mediation—an agreement was reportedly reached on banning Russian energy, while the prime minister of Croatia refused to continue Russian oil deliveries to Hungary.

4. Tisza’s Position Would Lead to Higher Prices
Deak also noted that not only Peter Magyar, but also Tisza affiliates Istvan Kapitany and Anita Orban have spoken about banning cheap Russian energy. “That is not surprising,” he wrote, “since both previously worked for Western LNG multinationals, meaning they are effectively lobbyists for those economic circles.” Such a move, he argued, would bring an end to Hungary’s utility price reduction policy and lead to significant price increases.

5. PM Orban Defends Hungarian Families
In closing, the analyst emphasized that  

"unlike Peter Magyar, Viktor Orban insists on maintaining access to affordable Russian energy, which makes it possible to preserve Hungary’s utility price reduction program and maintain protected fuel prices at gas stations."

Beginning Tuesday, he noted, the maximum retail price will be 595 forints per liter for gasoline and 615 forints per liter for diesel in Hungary.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


