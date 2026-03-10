PM Orban Issues New Call: Everyone Must Come

PM Orban encouraged all to participate in the Peace March on March 15.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the Peace March organized by the Civic Unity Forum – Civic Unity Public Benefit Foundation (COF-COKA) on Margaret Island in Budapest on June 1, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)



PM Orban urged the public to attend the March 15 Peace March, writing in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be “the biggest Peace March ever,” while confirming that he himself will be there.

I will be there—let’s be there in as great numbers as possible. Everyone must come,

the prime minister wrote.

PM Orban also quoted the event’s motto: “Your country needs you.”

A Turning Point Peace March

As previously reported, the Civic Unity Forum and the Civic Unity Public Benefit Foundation (COF-COKA) will once again organize the Peace March on Hungary’s national holiday, March 15, marking the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848-49.

The demonstration provides an opportunity for Hungarians to show their support for the government’s pro-peace policies.

The most recent Peace March was held on October 23 last year, drawing several hundred thousand participants.

Event organizers also presented details of the upcoming march at a press conference, stressing that Sunday’s gathering is particularly important as a show of support for peace and “normality.”

“We are proud that the Peace March is a Hungarian innovation,” said Laszlo Csizmadia, president of the COf-COKA organizations. He also announced that

the Peace March name has officially been placed under copyright protection,

meaning other parties or organizations may no longer use it.

Regarding the route, organizers said

participants will gather at 9:00 a.m. at Elvis Presley Square on the Buda side of Margaret Bridge. At 11:00 a.m., the march will proceed along Szent Istvan Boulevard toward Nyugati Square, then continue along Alkotmany Street before arriving at Kossuth Square [where the Parliament is located],

where participants will listen to the Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ceremonial address.