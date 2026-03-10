békeBékemenetOrbán ViktorCÖF-CÖKA
magyar

PM Orban Issues New Call: Everyone Must Come

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again called on all to take part in the decisive Peace March scheduled for March 15, urging Hungarians to attend in large numbers.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 10. 16:27
Crowds in the Peace March crossing the Margaret Bridge in Budapest on October 23, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban encouraged all to participate in the Peace March on March 15.

Budapest, 2024. június 1. Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök beszédet mond a Civil Összefogás Fórum - Civil Összefogás Közhasznú Alapítvány (CÖF-CÖKA) Békemenetén a margitszigeti nagyréten 2024. június 1-jén. MTI/Koszticsák Szilárd
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the Peace March organized by the Civic Unity Forum – Civic Unity Public Benefit Foundation (COF-COKA) on Margaret Island in Budapest on June 1, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
 

PM Orban urged the public to attend the March 15 Peace March, writing in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be “the biggest Peace March ever,” while confirming that he himself will be there.

I will be there—let’s be there in as great numbers as possible. Everyone must come,

the prime minister wrote.

PM Orban also quoted the event’s motto: “Your country needs you.”

 

A Turning Point Peace March

As previously reported, the Civic Unity Forum and the Civic Unity Public Benefit Foundation (COF-COKA) will once again organize the Peace March on Hungary’s national holiday, March 15, marking the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848-49. 

The demonstration provides an opportunity for Hungarians to show their support for the government’s pro-peace policies.

The most recent Peace March was held on October 23 last year, drawing several hundred thousand participants.

Event organizers also presented details of the upcoming march at a press conference, stressing that Sunday’s gathering is particularly important as a show of support for peace and “normality.”

“We are proud that the Peace March is a Hungarian innovation,” said Laszlo Csizmadia, president of the COf-COKA organizations. He also announced that 

the Peace March name has officially been placed under copyright protection, 

meaning other parties or organizations may no longer use it.

Regarding the route, organizers said 

participants will gather at 9:00 a.m. at Elvis Presley Square on the Buda side of Margaret Bridge. At 11:00 a.m., the march will proceed along Szent Istvan Boulevard toward Nyugati Square, then continue along Alkotmany Street before arriving at Kossuth Square [where the Parliament is located], 

where participants will listen to the Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ceremonial address.

Cover photo: Crowds in the Peace March crossing the Margaret Bridge in Budapest on October 23, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)
 


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Lázár Emese
idezojelekminiszterelnök

A Telex benézett a miniszterelnök büfékocsijába – és aggódni kezdett

Lázár Emese avatarja

A rántott hús hirtelen közéleti kérdéssé vált, a lángos stratégiai kockázattá, a pacal pedig potenciális egészségpolitikai fordulóponttá.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu