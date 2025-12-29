ukrajnabrüsszelkormánymagyarországtisza pártmagyar péterorbán viktor
2026 Will Be a Decisive Year

“The government has delivered what it promised, while Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party continue to work against Hungarians both in Brussels and at home,” Milan Palfalvi recalled. According to Nezopont Institute's analyst, in 2026, voters will have the opportunity to finally decide which direction the country should take.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 29. 14:43
PM Viktor Orban attends the first national meeting of the Digital Civic Circles (Photo: Benko Vivien Cher)
PM Viktor Orban attends the first national meeting of the Digital Civic Circles (Photo: Benko Vivien Cher)
“This year is not the end of something, nor the beginning of something — it is the very middle of the decade of crises,” Milan Palfalvi noted in his year-end analysis of 2025.  According to the Nezopont Institute analyst, 2026 will be a decisive year, marked by increasing polarization, deepening divides, fault lines, and crossroads: war or peace, a federalist union or a Europe of sovereign nations, Viktor Orban or Magyar Peter — this is the choice.

In his summary of the events of 2025, the analyst recalled that at the start of the year, it was announced that 

2025 would be the year of families and businesses. 

The government doubled the family tax allowance, granted personal income tax exemption to mothers, launched the Demjan Sandor Program, and introduced a 3-percent business loan. 

Meanwhile, the Tisza Party demanded a snap election, something the voters rejected, 

 – the analyst noted.

In his annual state of the nation address in February, PM Orban launched Europe’s largest tax reduction program. The Tisza Party, in contrast, proposed funding illegal immigrants from EU cohesion funds.

In March, the government pumped an extra 500 billion forints into education and 330 billion into health care compared to 2024. Hungarian voters took a stand against drug dealers, while Ms. Orban blocked any support for Ukraine. As the government rolled out a comprehensive family life plan,

the Tisza Party was busy in Brussels, working against Hungary’s interests.

The following month, protests erupted at Budapest's Millenaris Park over treasonous remarks by Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar, while the Brussels–Tisza pact was forged, threatening Hungary. Magyar Peter, Tisza's party chief, faced an insider trading investigation, and - at the European People’s Party congress - a decision was made that the war in Ukraine must continue.

Soon after, the National Assembly approved Hungary’s exit from the International Criminal Court,

while the Tisza Party was caught colluding with Ukrainian intelligence. 

PM Orban unveiled the Patriots' Plan, as the Tisza–Karacsony coalition drove Budapest to bankruptcy.

The capital's rainbow coalition drove Budapest into bankruptcy (Photo: MTI / Szilard Koszticsak)

In June, Hungary opposed Ukraine’s EU accession. Despite police bans, Mayor Gergely Karacsony went ahead with the Pride Parade, defying the majority’s will. Magyar Peter stayed silent, unwilling to risk alienating voters.

July saw the launch of the so-called Home Start Program, giving families a leg up. Farmers gained free access to irrigation water, although the Tisza Party opposed the move in the European Parliament. Hungary reclaimed a spot on the global space map, while Brussels’ budget favored Ukraine at Europeans’ expense. 

Mr. Orban also rolled out the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), while Magyar Peter was on vacation,

– analyst Milan Palfalvi noted.

In August, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony was questioned as a suspect over the Pride Parade event. Meanwhile, Fidesz claimed a summer victory, and the Tisza Party’s harsh austerity plans came to light.

By autumn, PM Orban stressed that every available tool must be used against drug users and traffickers and unveiled the government’s victory plan. 

The Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) government has been defending Hungary from illegal migration for a decade now, while the Tisza Party would let illegal migrants in.

According to Mr. Palfalvi, 55 percent of Tisza voters back the party's planned multi-tiered tax hike. At the same time, the opposition launched a coordinated smear campaign over the juvenile detention center in Szolo Street.

In October, the parliamentary immunity of Peter Magyar, Klara Dobrev, and Ilaria Salis was not suspended, while the government moved forward with the introduction of a 14th monthly pension. The social sector saw salary increases, foster parents received double funding, and - following a government decision- a 1-million-forint home support program was launched.

Peter Magyar still enjoys Brussels’ support (Photo: AFP / Attila Kisbenedek )

In November, Hungary secured a full exemption from energy sanctions after PM Orban met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. 

That same month, sensitive data from 200,000 Tisza Party app users leaked, along with plans for the party’s harsh austerity package. That same month, 

That same month, sensitive data from 200,000 Tisza Party app users leaked, along with plans for the party's harsh austerity package. 

– the analyst noted, adding that PM Orban also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, while Mr. Magyar barred his own party candidates from speaking publicly.

By December, it emerged that the Tisza Party planned to privatize Hungary’s health insurance system, while Viktor Orbán secured Hungary’s opt-out from the EU’s joint borrowing scheme in Brussels.

The politicization of the Szolo Street case backfired on the Tisza Party, dragging its support down. Fidesz claimed victories in summer and fall and looks set to dominate the winter as well, Milan Palfalvi noted. According to him, 

the government delivered on its promises, while Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party continue to work against Hungarian interests at home and in Brussels, 

— leaving voters to decide Hungary’s direction in 2026.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban at the first national meeting of the Digital Civic Circles (Photo: Benko Vivien Cher)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

