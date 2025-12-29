“This year is not the end of something, nor the beginning of something — it is the very middle of the decade of crises,” Milan Palfalvi noted in his year-end analysis of 2025. According to the Nezopont Institute analyst, 2026 will be a decisive year, marked by increasing polarization, deepening divides, fault lines, and crossroads: war or peace, a federalist union or a Europe of sovereign nations, Viktor Orban or Magyar Peter — this is the choice.

In his summary of the events of 2025, the analyst recalled that at the start of the year, it was announced that

2025 would be the year of families and businesses.

The government doubled the family tax allowance, granted personal income tax exemption to mothers, launched the Demjan Sandor Program, and introduced a 3-percent business loan.

Meanwhile, the Tisza Party demanded a snap election, something the voters rejected,

– the analyst noted.

In his annual state of the nation address in February, PM Orban launched Europe’s largest tax reduction program. The Tisza Party, in contrast, proposed funding illegal immigrants from EU cohesion funds.

In March, the government pumped an extra 500 billion forints into education and 330 billion into health care compared to 2024. Hungarian voters took a stand against drug dealers, while Ms. Orban blocked any support for Ukraine. As the government rolled out a comprehensive family life plan,

the Tisza Party was busy in Brussels, working against Hungary’s interests.

The following month, protests erupted at Budapest's Millenaris Park over treasonous remarks by Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar, while the Brussels–Tisza pact was forged, threatening Hungary. Magyar Peter, Tisza's party chief, faced an insider trading investigation, and - at the European People’s Party congress - a decision was made that the war in Ukraine must continue.

Soon after, the National Assembly approved Hungary’s exit from the International Criminal Court,

while the Tisza Party was caught colluding with Ukrainian intelligence.

PM Orban unveiled the Patriots' Plan, as the Tisza–Karacsony coalition drove Budapest to bankruptcy.