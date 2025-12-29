PM Orban: We Need a National Government to Preserve Hungary’s Peace + video

PM Orban took to social media to thank all those who have attended the recent weeks' anti-war rallies. He once again emphasized that preserving peace is a fundamental national interest for Hungary.

He also shared a video featuring Erika Egri, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Szent Damján Greek Catholic Hospital in Kisvarda, speaking about her experiences and thoughts. Dr. Egri highlighted that her time at the hospital feels almost like a second family and that she carries out her work with dedication.

Ms. Egri underlined that

the recent increases in medical salaries have made a noticeable difference,

- adding that she also views the government’s family policies positively. Based on her experience, more and more Hungarian families are choosing to have children, a trend she witnesses daily in her work.

Dr. Egri also addressed the issue of war from a personal perspective. She stated that if Hungary were drawn into a conflict, it would directly affect her life.

I have two sons, one is already 17, and I absolutely do not want him to become part of this war,

– she declared.

The doctor stressed that maintaining peace is a shared responsibility, one that carries significant weight at the upcoming elections. She added:

for Hungary to preserve peace, come spring, you have to "put your X in the right place."

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, in recent weeks the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) have visited five cities: Gyor, Nyiregyhaza, Kecskemet, Mohacs, and Szeged. DPK's anti-war rallies drew large crowds at each location, clearly showing that a significant number of people support the pro-peace stance. The events’ highlight was always Mr. Orban’s appearance, with the prime minister providing a detailed assessment of both foreign and domestic political developments.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban attends an anti-war rally (Source: Facebook)