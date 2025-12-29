békeHáborúellenes Gyűlésorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: We Need a National Government to Preserve Hungary’s Peace + video

PM Orban thanked participants of anti-war rallies and, in his latest video, used the words of a mother of two and physician to illustrate why standing for peace is a shared responsibility.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 29. 13:11
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban attends an anti-war rally (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban attends an anti-war rally (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban took to social media to thank all those who have attended the recent weeks' anti-war rallies. He once again emphasized that preserving peace is a fundamental national interest for Hungary.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban at an anti-war rally (Source: Facebook)

He also shared a video featuring Erika Egri, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Szent Damján Greek Catholic Hospital in Kisvarda, speaking about her experiences and thoughts. Dr. Egri highlighted that her time at the hospital feels almost like a second family and that she carries out her work with dedication.

Ms. Egri underlined that

the recent increases in medical salaries have made a noticeable difference,

- adding that she also views the government’s family policies positively. Based on her experience, more and more Hungarian families are choosing to have children, a trend she witnesses daily in her work.

Dr. Egri also addressed the issue of war from a personal perspective. She stated that if Hungary were drawn into a conflict, it would directly affect her life.

I have two sons, one is already 17, and I absolutely do not want him to become part of this war,

– she declared.

The doctor stressed that maintaining peace is a shared responsibility, one that carries significant weight at the upcoming elections. She added:

for Hungary to preserve peace, come spring, you have to "put your X in the right place."

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, in recent weeks the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) have visited five cities: Gyor, Nyiregyhaza, Kecskemet, Mohacs, and Szeged. DPK's anti-war rallies drew large crowds at each location, clearly showing that a significant number of people support the pro-peace stance. The events’ highlight was always Mr. Orban’s appearance, with the prime minister providing a detailed assessment of both foreign and domestic political developments.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban attends an anti-war rally (Source: Facebook)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Békés Bence
idezojelekmagyar péter

Hányinger

Békés Bence avatarja

A lehallgatott, megzsarolt, fizikailag és lelkileg bántalmazott volt feleség őszinte és tömör reakciója a közös múltjukat átíró volt férjnek szól.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.