Hungary FM: The European Union, Not Hungary, Has Become Isolated

The participant asked what the politician would do if the European Union had "normal leadership" and for instance if he were sitting in the chair currently held by Foreign Affairs Commissioner Kaja Kallas.

Szijjarto considered the idea to be in the realm of science fiction, adding that if there is anything he would never want to be, it is a Brussels official. He likened the idea to what he called the absurdity of the EU’s bottle cap regulation, arguing that too many officials in Brussels sit in large offices with generous salaries trying to justify their existence—leading to decisions such as mandating that bottle caps must be undetachable.

Szijjarto said that, hypothetically—“just without having to fill the role”—the most important task for an EU foreign policy chief today would be to end the European Union’s isolation.

For more than eleven years, he noted, he has been criticized for allegedly isolating Hungary through his foreign policy strategy. Yet, he argued, a country cannot be considered isolated if its prime minister is the only political leader in Europe capable of maintaining good relations simultaneously with leaders from all four major global power centers.

According to Szijjarto, it is in fact those accusing Hungary who are isolated, as the European Union has now largely lost its significance “both politically and economically.”

As an example, he pointed to ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the war in Europe, where—he said—Americans and Arab representatives are present, but Europeans are not, despite the war being fought on European soil.

He argued that the EU has isolated itself from the United States by engaging in what he described as an eight-year “competition in rudeness,” with European politicians vying to make increasingly disparaging remarks about the American president.

Those comments, he added, have not been forgotten.