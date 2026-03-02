Do the Brussels leaders who have consistently campaigned for banning cheaper Eastern energy imports still maintain that position now, amid soaring oil prices? This issue, he argued, is no longer merely about the deliberate economic harm inflicted on Hungary, but about the competitiveness of the entire European economy. Do the politicians of the Tisza Party—who have also advocated, with varying degrees of intensity, for prohibiting Eastern energy imports—continue to stand by that position under current conditions? Is it possible that Tisza’s prospective ministerial candidates, arriving from major oil and gas corporations, are unable to assess the situation objectively—viewing it instead through the lens of their former companies and existing shareholdings?

“In reality, we all know the answers to these questions,” Domotor concluded.

Hungary, he warned, is particularly exposed to the dangers of runaway oil prices, making the current energy policy debate one of critical national importance.