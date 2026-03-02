As previously reported, global oil prices could skyrocket, and President Volodymyr Zelensky should come to his senses and end what many see as the blackmail of our region. In his latest post, MEP Csaba Domotor raised three questions in connection with the Middle Eastern conflict:
Brussels and Tisza Are Jointly Jeopardizing Hungary's Economy
The war in the Middle East could deliver yet another surge in global oil prices, posing a serious threat to the Hungarian economy—especially given that Ukraine has shut down the Druzhba pipeline. In a post on social media, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament Csaba Domotor directed three pointed questions to leaders in Brussels and opposition figures domestically regarding the proposed ban on energy imports and its consequences. The debate extends well beyond Hungary and touches on the broader competitiveness of the European Union.
- Do the Brussels leaders who have consistently campaigned for banning cheaper Eastern energy imports still maintain that position now, amid soaring oil prices? This issue, he argued, is no longer merely about the deliberate economic harm inflicted on Hungary, but about the competitiveness of the entire European economy.
- Do the politicians of the Tisza Party—who have also advocated, with varying degrees of intensity, for prohibiting Eastern energy imports—continue to stand by that position under current conditions?
- Is it possible that Tisza’s prospective ministerial candidates, arriving from major oil and gas corporations, are unable to assess the situation objectively—viewing it instead through the lens of their former companies and existing shareholdings?
“In reality, we all know the answers to these questions,” Domotor concluded.
Hungary, he warned, is particularly exposed to the dangers of runaway oil prices, making the current energy policy debate one of critical national importance.
