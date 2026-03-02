Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor nemzetbiztonsági egyeztetést hívott össze a Barátság kőolajvezeték ügyében

IránEgyesült Arab EmírségSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Airspace Reopening in Middle East Remains Uncertain

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto shared a new update on social media regarding the escalating conflict in the Middle East. As he wrote, Iran carried out additional strikes in the early morning hours, casting further doubt on the planned limited reopening of airspace at airports in the Emirates later in the day.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 02. 10:08
Middle Eastern countries have been bombing each other since Saturday (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to the post by Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, the latest wave of Iranian attacks mean that airspace and airports remain closed in both the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for the time being. As previously reported, Tehran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against the United Arab Emirates.

A közel-keleti helyzet továbbra is bizonytalan, így a légtérnyitás ügye is az
The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and the question of reopening airspace is equally uncertain (Photo: MTI/KKM)

The limited reopening planned for this afternoon at airports in the Emirates remains uncertain. As soon as local authorities provide further information, we will share it immediately,

the foreign minister wrote.

Cover photo: Middle Eastern countries have been bombing each other since Saturday (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bogár László
idezojelekamerika

Világháború és Béketanács

Bogár László avatarja

A Béketanács ugyan közvetlenül a közel-keleti béke feltételeinek megteremtését tűzte ki célul, de valójában a kialakulóban lévő új világhatalmi rendszer alapintézménye lehet.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu