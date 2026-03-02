Hungary FM: Airspace Reopening in Middle East Remains Uncertain

According to the post by Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, the latest wave of Iranian attacks mean that airspace and airports remain closed in both the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for the time being. As previously reported, Tehran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against the United Arab Emirates.

The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and the question of reopening airspace is equally uncertain (Photo: MTI/KKM)

The limited reopening planned for this afternoon at airports in the Emirates remains uncertain. As soon as local authorities provide further information, we will share it immediately,

the foreign minister wrote.