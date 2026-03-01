Iran Conflict Could Reshape the Middle East and Global Oil Markets

In the energy sector the situation is particularly problematic, especially for a country like Hungary. In terms of migration, the Middle Eastern conflict could affect Hungary indirectly. There are already Iranian refugees in Turkey, and there are also large numbers of Afghans in Iran. Many of them would likely continue their journey toward Turkey. However, Turkey has built a border fence along almost the entire length of its border with Iran, which could slow down the flow.

If the situation does not stabilize and a power vacuum emerges, possibly even a civil war scenario, that could create very strong migration pressure on Europe,

Omar Sayfo explained. He added that Turkey would likely be able to stop such a migration wave, but it would demand a substantial price from Europe, just as it did in 2016 in the case of Syrian refugees.

The general uncertainty is present across the entire international arena. Many analyses driven by hopes or fears are circulating, and all of them should be treated with caution because reliable information is limited. We do not know exactly who has been eliminated. We do not know whether the United States has a potential candidate in Iran for the next phase, as it did in Venezuela after the forced departure of Maduro.

Moreover, unlike Venezuela, Iran is “not a one-man show.” The country has a political structure, and if the supreme leader were eliminated, a new leader could be elected with the support of the Revolutionary Guard. The Revolutionary Guard, with roughly 200,000 armed personnel, is an unavoidable factor in Iran. It also controls about one-third of the country’s economy and will not disappear easily. They could designate a successor, or someone could emerge who enjoys their support. Alternatively, a council, for example a three-member body, could be appointed until a new leader is chosen. At the moment there are more questions than answers, the expert concluded.

