Iran Conflict Could Reshape the Middle East and Global Oil Markets

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel and the United States have launched a joint military operation to eliminate the threat posed by the Iranian regime. The Israeli Prime Minister said that the goal of Operation Roaring Lion is to prevent Iran’s leadership from acquiring nuclear weapons. Omar Sayfo, head of research at the Migration Research Institute, answered our questions.
In recent years the Middle East has become more stable overall as Iran has weakened. Until recently Iran maintained a very strong presence through its proxy network, which includes both state and non-state actors in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories. This proxy network has weakened significantly in recent times, and now most countries maintain good relations with the United States, or at least cooperate with it in some form,
the expert explained. He added that this development has contributed to stabilizing the Middle East over roughly the past two years, since the beginning of the war in Gaza. However, he emphasized that the outcome of what is unfolding now cannot yet be predicted.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!