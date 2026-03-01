“My answer is that it is impossible to say,” the security policy expert said when asked whether he considers the American–Israeli strike against Iran a strategic turning point. Gyorgy Nogradi recalled that in the case of Venezuela the United States managed to weaken Nicolas Maduro in a way that “there were practically no American losses; there were Americans wounded, but no American died,” while “100 Venezuelan defenders, the majority of them Cuban officers, were killed.” At the same time, he emphasized that the current situation is completely different.
He pointed out that the next round of US–Iran negotiations had been scheduled for March 2, and that the talks mediated by Oman had achieved “wonderful progress.” However, no agreement was reached on the key issues of enriched uranium and the missile program. According to the expert, the current strike was preemptive in nature, although Iran had partly anticipated it.
Gyorgy Nogradi noted that in recent days an extremely large quantity of Russian weapons has arrived in Tehran by air. Several Iranian leaders have been eliminated, but the main target, Iran’s supreme religious leader, was not killed. (Hamenei has since died–editor’s note.)
