Gyorgy Nogradi: Impossible to Say Whether Iran War Is a Strategic Turning Point

According to the expert, the key question now is how long the series of military strikes will last. Iran has launched attacks against Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other Gulf states hosting American troops. Europe, he said, “as usual knew nothing,” and is now trying to find a role for itself, “with not more success, but rather less.” Russia has offered to mediate, but the United States currently holds no interest in that.

Eighty percent of Iran’s crude oil exports go to China, meaning the war directly affects Beijing as well.

The big question is whether Iran wants to close the exit of the Persian (Arab) Gulf,

said Nogradi, referring to the fact that Iran controls three key islands in the Strait of Hormuz. (Iran has since closed the Strait of Hormuz – editor’s note.)

There are currently more questions than answers, the expert said. “I do not yet see any real results,” he added.

Asked how far Iran might go if it feels the survival of the regime is under threat, Nogradi replied that the Persian (Arab) Gulf region is currently not a safe area. The danger of the conflict widening is real. He also pointed out that several parallel tensions are present across the broader region: fighting is taking place between Pakistan and Afghanistan, while China and India are also facing each other.

A very long time ago, an Arab leader said that between Morocco and Afghanistan everything is connected to everything else. That is visible now as well,

he said. In his view, the two main dangers posed by the war on Iran are escalation and the possibility that the price of crude oil could skyrocket.