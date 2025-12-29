– As the year winds down, how do you assess the Center for Fundamental Rights’ work in 2025? And perhaps the question on most people’s minds: will there be another CPAC Hungary next year?

– I could say it’s been a strong year, but in reality, 2025 won’t end until April 12, 2026. The fall political season has wrapped up, and the spring session is coming — only then will a champion be declared. For the Hungarian right, and for our think tank (AJK) as well, this year was all about preparation, and above all, defending sovereignty. Now, at year’s end, we’re regrouping our energy so that everyone can work 200 percent toward the big, shared goal: making Hungary great and prosperous. And yes, by the way, I hope that

next spring’s CPAC Hungary will serve that purpose once again.

And if everyone “acts as they must, then everything will turn out as it must.

– You mentioned that 2025 was a year of defending sovereignty. Which were the most important battles in this regard?

– I believe the world is undergoing fundamenta changes — not just geopolitically, but also ideologically, with Donald Trump and the Orban-led Patriots being the elemental expression of this shift. The big problem ahead is that the Western globalist powers, especially Brussels, have become prisoners of their own narrative: they don’t dare, and therefore cannot, admit that they’ve driven European civilization to the edge — as the recent U.S. National Security Strategy also underlines. Brussels faces an elite crisis; the West faces a social crisis. There’s no real vision for life. In Europe, people aren’t having children; instead, there is growing glorification of sexual deviance.

They treat migration as an ‘opportunity,’ not a threat, just like the war in Ukraine.

Of course, they don’t want to face the consequences. They want to spread their mess elsewhere, and tat’s why they are funding the Hungarian left, including Tisza, to ensure that their central will is enforced by someone here as well.

– You emphasized that the question of sovereignty now transcends daily politics. Where do you see Europe's civilizational fault line that will shape the continent’s future on the long term?