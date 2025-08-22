Even Immigrants No Longer Consider Germany Safe

According to the latest data put out by the German Federal Statistical Office, in 2024 around 9,000 more Poles left Germany than immigrated, V4NA writes.

Police officers and forensic teams stand in front of an apartment building in Hamburg-Rahlstedt. (Photo: AFP)

This marks a reversal of a decades-long trend. Andrzej Kubisiak, deputy director of the Polish Economic Institute, commented on the figures:

Data from Romania and Bulgaria also show that, from Germany’s perspective, the migration balance is now in the negative range for the first time in years,

said Kubisiak, who added that it is possible that some returnees did not move back to Poland but instead relocated to a third country, though the majority have returned home.

Stagnation in Germany, Growth in Poland

There are several reasons for this outward flow, one being the hoped-for rise in living standards through emigration.

“When we talk about a negative balance, it essentially means that the balance of push-and-pull factors is no longer tilted toward Germany, but rather toward other countries in the region,” explained the expert, who also pointed to the weakness of the German economy.

“Some migrants are leaving because of the German economy, which has been stagnant for 6–7 years and has struggled to find the right direction since the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis. After all, this is an economy that has gone through a recession in the past two years.”

In Germany, No One Is Safe Anymore

Another important factor is the sharp deterioration of safety in Germany. The once-famous German order, discipline and public security are no longer present.

Several countries have issued warnings about the dangers of terrorism and crime in Germany.

The United Kingdom has issued the following warning to its citizens about Germany:

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Germany. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in public places visited by foreign nationals such as:

restaurants

markets

shopping centers

places of worship and religious sites, including synagogues

sporting and cultural events

crowded places and public gatherings

Examples of recent attacks include:

in 2024, 3 people were killed and several injured following a knife attack in Solingen

in 2021, 5 people were stabbed and injured on a train in Neumarkt, Bavaria

in 2020, one person was killed and another seriously injured in a knife attack in Dresden

in 2020, 8 people were killed and 5 injured in 2 mass shootings in shisha bars in Hanau

in 2019, 2 people were shot and killed after a failed attempt to enter a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle

The British report also reminded citizens that German authorities regularly report foiled planned attacks and arrests, while also warning Britons about crime risks and urging them to take extra care of their valuables.

The United States has also issued similar warnings, advising American citizens in Germany to

Exercise increased caution in Germany due to terrorism,

reads the latest U.S. advisory on the country, adding: "Terrorist groups and lone actors remain a constant threat in Germany and Europe, attacking people in public locations with knives, small arms, rudimentary explosive devices and vehicles. Such attacks may occur with little or no warning.”

Cover photo: A migrant family (Photo: AFP)