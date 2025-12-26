Celebrating the Spirit of Christmas, Even in Loneliness

Is there a particular biblical passage or thought that speaks to you especially strongly each Christmas?

— Every year I am struck by the fact that those who first recognized Jesus as the Son of God did so under anything but privileged circumstances. Not in a palace, not amid splendor, but in poverty and simplicity, almost unnoticed. A few shepherds from the fields, wise men from distant lands, and a quiet man and a humble woman—these were the ones who recognized what truly mattered. Very few, from a human point of view almost no one. And yet within this small group lay everything that would later become the fullness of the Church. People who otherwise would never have met stood together, looking in the same direction, focused on the same Child, doing the same thing: glorifying God.

Why do you consider it important that such different people appear in the Christmas story?

— Because their unity does not come from similarity, but from difference. They came from different paths, carried different experiences, thought in different ways—yet they bowed together before Christ. Worship of God unites what human strength alone could never reconcile. This reveals something essential, because our world is deeply fractured, full of conflicts, misunderstandings, and wounds. Yet there is a point where these walls can fall. A center where people no longer stand against one another, but beside one another. That center is Jesus Christ. When we are called together to worship Him, we are invited to lay down what divides us—grievances, prejudices, old hostilities—and to rediscover that in Christ we are brothers and sisters, not because we are the same, but because He unites us.

What message does the Christmas story offer to ordinary people, and how can its meaning be lived out in everyday life?

— We are all ordinary people, and more than that, we are all sinners. Yet God sent His only Son so that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. That is the heart of Christmas. And we should not imagine it was easier two thousand years ago to recognize and accept this truth. Nothing in the setting pointed to glory: a poor shelter, simple gifts, ordinary surroundings. Nothing suggested divinity. And yet faith was born—faith that saw beyond what the eyes could perceive.