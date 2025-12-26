PM Orban Urges Hungarians to Value Their Achievements

In an interview aired on TV2 on December 22, the prime minister was asked what message he would send to Hungarian families for Christmas. PM Orban replied with a single word: peace.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the TV2 studio (Source: Facebook)

He encouraged Hungarians to strengthen within themselves the understanding that there are things they have achieved and that these achievements deserve to be valued. PM Orban said he wants Hungarians, after the hardships of the 20th century, to see themselves as victors—to recognize that they have accomplished meaningful things in their own lives and to take pride in them rather than diminish them.

If they can think this through calmly and talk it over together around the Christmas tree, then there will be peace. And if there is peace, there will be a bright future and a good new year in 2026,

the PM said.