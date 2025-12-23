PM Orban: Next Year’s Election Could Decide Between War and Peace

Speaking on TV2’s Tenyek program, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the anti-war rallies provide an opportunity to explain to the public what is happening behind closed doors as Europe prepares for war. He emphasized that European leaders at the summit held what amounted to a war council over the weekend, where speeches were clearly focused on defeating Russia. PM Orban noted that since Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the U.S. president is doing exactly what he promised, which is creating a growing divide between American and European policy.

Previously it was unthinkable within NATO that the United States would say no to something and European states would still go ahead and do it,

the prime minister said.

A War-Free Christmas—for Now

PM Orban stressed that Europe is far closer to war than the Hungarian public can imagine, and that the anti-war rallies help make this reality tangible. He recalled a German war plan aimed at seizing Russia's currency reserves in Western Europe, a move that would have overtly turned Europe into Russia’s enemy. That plan had to be stopped, he said. Hungary did its part, but the decisive push came from what Mr. Orban called the heroic stance of the Belgian prime minister, who ultimately said no to the Germans.

Italy and France did not abandon Belgium, so the Germans were unable to push their proposal through,

he noted.

The prime minister emphasized that Hungary will now have a war-free Christmas, but warned that the danger of war has not passed. The European Union wants to provide Ukraine with €90 billion over two years, but the EU has no money of its own. Instead, it turned to bankers for loans—loans, he said that will never be repaid. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary refused to provide guarantees for the borrowing, unwilling to put taxpayers’ money into what he described as a dubious financial maneuver.

This would have cost Hungarian families 400 billion forints. We will not pay that—full stop,

Viktor Orban declared.

Whoever Gains Time, Gains Life

Overall, PM Orban said, Europe has more assets in Russia—through private companies—than the amount the EU would have seized. He added that Hungary also holds significant assets in Russia through major corporations.