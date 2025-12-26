Janos Szemerei: The Miracle of Christmas Lies in God Reaching Out to Us in Reconciliation

“The true miracle of Christmas is that God Himself reaches out toward humanity so that we may be reconciled—first with Him, and then also with one another,” Bishop Szemerei said in his sermon delivered Thursday at the Evangelical Christmas service in Gyor.

Janos Csorba, pastor of the Gyor Lutheran congregation, and Janos Szemerei, presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hungary, during the Christmas service at the Old Lutheran Church in Gyor (Photo: MTI / Csaba Krizsan)

Bishop Szemerei emphasized that God revealed Jesus as the Prince of Peace, adding that

we live in a world where peace is in short supply—globally, in our immediate surroundings, and even within our own communities. This reality underscores how desperately humanity needs the gift that comes through Jesus Christ: love, peace, and the grace He brought into the world.

He explained that God’s promise is ultimately about inviting all of us into His kingdom—a place where He welcomes us, embraces us, and leads us into a reality beyond human comprehension.

Szemerei highlighted

"We are a people who have been given a gift. God has given us Himself in Jesus Christ, and that gift has the power to shape our lives and bring the peace we so desperately need.”

The bishop recalled that in 2014 a memorial was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in England commemorating the Christmas Truce of 1914. The monument symbolizes the moment when, despite the inability of political leaders to halt the fighting even for Christmas, soldiers in the trenches laid down their weapons, sang carols in their own languages, and recognized one another’s humanity.

They understood that weapons could not be used—that the enemy standing opposite them was, in fact, a fellow human being. That is what the memorial represents.”

Szemerei emphasized that the miracle of Christmas lies in the possibility of reconciliation—that enemies can come to see one another not as foes, but as brothers.

He noted that the Christmas story itself is filled with contrasts: light and darkness appear together, and the star of Bethlehem shines in the darkness, guiding the wise men.

The story also contains weakness and power, poverty and richness. Yet these opposing tensions do not erupt into destruction. Instead, something greater takes place.