Immigrant Student Enrollment in Germany Hits Record Highs

Debate on Quotas

Federal Education Minister Karin Prien has proposed introducing quotas to limit the share of migrant-background pupils in schools, suggesting a cap of 30–40 percent.

We need to manage migration better within our education system,”

she argued. But Stefan Dull, president of the German Teachers’ Association, said the real issue was not immigration background itself but inadequate German-language skills.

For years, the German Teachers' Association has been saying that a large proportion of students lacking German language skills in a classroom greatly hinders the work of teachers,

he wrote in a statement to DW. He warned that shifting pupils between schools according to quotas would not only not strengthen social cohesion but would be nearly impossible to implement in practice.