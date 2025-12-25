Zsolt Semjen: Drifting Into War Is Easy, But Its Consequences Are Inconceivable + Video

There is no such thing as collective guilt, and it is fundamentally contrary to human rights to deprive someone of their rights because of their belonging to a community. That is why

we are fighting against the Benes Decrees, and we raise this issue at every Slovak-Hungarian minority negotiation,

stressed the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of national policy, minority policy, church policy, and church diplomacy. Zsolt Semjen told the Patriota YouTube channel that Germany would have had the opportunity to prevent this, saying that a country cannot join the European Union while maintaining such legislation. From a German perspective, it is enough to recall the persecution of ethnic Germans, he added.

Zsolt Semjen emphasized that

in every case, Hungary stands behind the legitimate party and leader of the given ethnic Hungarian community outside Hungary's borders. In the case of Slovakia, they follow the proposals of the Hungarian Alliance and its president, Laszlo Gubik.

Nuclear War Could Come

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, he highlighted that, on the one hand, certain Western interest groups are making hue profits from the war, including the arms industry and the energy business. On the other hand,

they have worked themselves into an obviously losing position that Ukraine, with the help of its Western allies, can win this war and force Russia to its knees.

"The worst thing that could happen is a nuclear war if the situation escalates and war breaks out between Russia and the Western alliance. Therefore, it is both in Hungary's national interest and in the universal interest of humanity that this does not happen, that the Russian-Ukrainian war does not escalate, and that peace is achieved as soon as possible," he stated. He added that

after the events on Maidan Square, the ultranationalist Ukrainian authorities totally stripped minorities in Ukraine of their rights, primarily Russians, but also Hungarians and Romanians.

"One of the causes of the war was the deprivation of rights of minorities in Ukraine, and ensuring minority rights is part of a just peace. We are working to ensure that when the war ends, the ethnic Hungarians who fled Transcarpathia can return to their homeland and that the conditions for Hungarian life are guaranteed there," he pointed out.