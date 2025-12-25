ukrajnasemjén zsoltfelvidékoroszországháború
magyar

Zsolt Semjen: Drifting Into War Is Easy, But Its Consequences Are Inconceivable + Video

"We are fighting against the Benes Decrees, but if there is friendship and cooperation between the two nations, it is difficult for politics to pit us against one another, and it is easier to find solutions to sensitive issues," said Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 25. 15:37
Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

There is no such thing as collective guilt, and it is fundamentally contrary to human rights to deprive someone of their rights because of their belonging to a community. That is why 

we are fighting against the Benes Decrees, and we raise this issue at every Slovak-Hungarian minority negotiation,

stressed the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of national policy, minority policy, church policy, and church diplomacy. Zsolt Semjen told the Patriota YouTube channel that Germany would have had the opportunity to prevent this, saying that a country cannot join the European Union while maintaining such legislation. From a German perspective, it is enough to recall the persecution of ethnic Germans, he added.

 Zsolt Semjen emphasized that

in every case, Hungary stands behind the legitimate party and leader of the given ethnic Hungarian community outside Hungary's borders. In the case of Slovakia, they follow the proposals of the Hungarian Alliance and its president, Laszlo Gubik.

 

Nuclear War Could Come

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, he highlighted that, on the one hand, certain Western interest groups are making hue profits from the war, including the arms industry and the energy business. On the other hand,

they have worked themselves into an obviously losing position that Ukraine, with the help of its Western allies, can win this war and force Russia to its knees. 

"The worst thing that could happen is a nuclear war if the situation escalates and war breaks out between Russia and the Western alliance. Therefore, it is both in Hungary's national interest and in the universal interest of humanity that this does not happen, that the Russian-Ukrainian war does not escalate, and that peace is achieved as soon as possible," he stated. He added that 

after the events on Maidan Square, the ultranationalist Ukrainian authorities totally stripped minorities in Ukraine of their rights, primarily Russians, but also Hungarians and Romanians.

"One of the causes of the war was the deprivation of rights of minorities in Ukraine, and ensuring minority rights is part of a just peace. We are working to ensure that when the war ends, the ethnic Hungarians who fled Transcarpathia can return to their homeland and that the conditions for Hungarian life are guaranteed there," he pointed out.

The European Union Is Pressuring Farmers

Speaking about Hungarian agriculture, Zsolt Semjen said that the European Union is pressuring Hungarian farmers in three ways: it wants to reduce agricultural subsidies, it makes life difficult for farmers with unrealistic, "dark green madness," and it seeks to introduce genetically modified South American products as competitors to European farmers.

But the greatest danger is that Ukrainian grain will be dumped on the EU market, because it is hazardous to health. They use chemicals that have long been banned in our country and produce genetically modified food.

He added that the most valuable Ukrainian agricultural lands are already in American, Chinese, French, and other foreign ownership. These areas have been privatized by huge multinational companies, which are not bound by EU food safety regulations, allowing them to produce much more cheaply and in far greater quantities, he pointed out.

He emphasized that they enjoy a brutal production advantage, and if this is unleashed on Hungarian farmers, it is impossible to compete with it. As he put it,

for us Hungarians, our farmers are of key importance, and the very existence of Hungarian agriculture is at stake.

 

Drifting Into War Is Easy

Addressing the educational and social role of churches, he pointed out that people trust churches and church institutions, which is clearly shown by the fact that there are four times as many applicants as there are places. "We say that citizens should decide whether they want to send their children to a church school or a state school. We provide exactly the same level of funding for both," he added.

Zsolt Semjen also spoke about the stakes of the 2026 elections, saying there are things in life that cannot be repaired, such as migration or war. "If these are mishandled even once, they can never be repaired. The Tisza Party is a member of the European People’s Party and is under their control. On the issue of resettlement quotas, it will not be able to do anything other than carry them out," he said.

Historical experience shows that drifting into war is easy, but its consequences are inconceivable, tragic, and irreversible.

"I am not saying that the Orban government is flawless, but we have achieved many great things, from reducing utility costs to exempting mothers of three children from personal income tax to introducing a fourteenth month's pension. These are achievements we can be proud of and must protect," emphasized Zsolt Semjen.

Cover photo: Zsolt Semjen, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of national policy, at a press conference of the Hungarian Standing Conference (MAERT) at the Varkert Bazar on October 16, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekbolyai farkas

A magyar Örömóda

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

A költemény kapcsán Schiller és Beethoven mellett hajtsunk fejet Bolyai Farkas előtt is.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu