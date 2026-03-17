Codename: Projekt Kolibri – The Threads of a Multi-Hundred-Million-Euro Asset-Stripping Case May Lead All the Way to Ursula von der Leyen

For a long time, many people saw Ursula von der Leyen — a minister in the government of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the current President of the European Commission — as a conservative, Christian mother of seven whose integrity was beyond question. That image was shattered by the Pfizer scandal associated with the politician’s name. According to the suspicion, the EU’s top official fixed the procurement of nearly 1.8 billion vaccine doses in sms messages during the Covid pandemic.
There are signs that this is only one of the storm clouds gathering around the President of the Commission. Several weeks ago, Magyar Nemzet received an extensive body of documents by post, and a review of them revealed an unprecedented asset-stripping operation.
During the secret series of transactions, dubbed Projekt Kolibri by those involved, approximately 424 million euros were siphoned out of the Obotritia group of companies, which had previously included Obotritia bank as well. The number of people who suffered financial losses is not yet known. However, those affected by the asset-sripping operation have already hired lawyers, and they do not believe the perpetrators will escape what happened without consequences. But let us look at who operated this cunningly designed system.
The network
The threads lead to a private equity fund, Aurelius, in which Donatus Albrecht — Ursula von der Leyen’s brother — has an interest. Albrecht sits on the board together with his two partners, Dirk Markus and Gert Purkert. Over recent decades, the Germany-registered fund financed from the background two extremely high-risk real estate investors. One of them is a British national, Jonathan Chenevix-Trench, the former chairman of Morgan Stanley Europe, whose private address and several telephone numbers appear in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook. As is well known, Epstein operated an extensive prostitution network in which children were also exploited. Chenevix-Trench’s international network of contacts extended as far as the family of the late Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe.
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