Questions to von der Leyen and her brother

Magyar Nemzet sent questions to Donatus Albrecht regarding the asset-stripping operation involving approximately 160 billion forints. Among other things, we wanted to know whether he was, or still is, an owner of the Maltese company Parrot and, if so, what business activities they conducted through it. We also asked whether he still has a business relationship with Rolf Elgeti, and what he believes the purpose of Projekt Kolibri was. We are also awaiting an answer as to whether, at the time of the transfer of the assets, they were aware that Obotritia’s balance sheet had already been severely negative for years, and why control over the removed assets was immediately placed with a Seychelles company.

Finally, we also asked whether they intend voluntarily to return the assets to Obotritia’s creditors, or whether they will wait for a court ruling. We enquired about these matters at Dirk Markus and Gert Purkert. We also sent questions to Ursula von der Leyen, since suspicion may arise that her brother, Donatus Albrecht, may hope to avoid consequences by relying on high-level connections.

Among other things, we asked whether she, her husband or their children have any interest in Aurelius or in Donatus Albrecht’s other businesses. We were also interested in whether she knew about her brother’s business relationship with Rolf Elgeti, whether she ever had a business relationship with the German financial actor, and whether she was aware of the details of Projekt Kolibri or of her brother’s ownership stake in the Maltese company Parrot.

Von der Leyen’s office gave an evasive answer. In response to our inquiry, they wrote only that they do not deal with hearsay.

The international press remains silent

Finally, it is worth briefly presenting the obstacles faced by those who turn to the press in the hope that European citizens may learn of the shocking dealings taking place behind the scenes. The documentation of the asset-stripping operation was also sent to an extremely prestigious international financial newspaper. The editors and journalists at the paper reviewed the documents, but ultimately did not consider their contents important enough to share with their readers. After all, „only” approximately 160 billion forints’ worth of assets disappeared. Magyar Nemzet also sent questions to the editorial office of the paper in question: whether their decision was based solely on professional editorial considerations, or whether political pressure also played a role in their decision not to publish the details of what appears to be a huge and unlawful asset-stripping case.