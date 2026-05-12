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„Buddhára” bízhatja a titkosszolgálatokat a Tisza Párt, a hekkert korábban szexképekkel történt zsarolás miatt ítélték börtönre

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Tisza Tells Brussels One Thing and Its Voters Another

Constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. commented to Magyar Nemzet on Monday's ministerial hearings. If the Tisza Party makes any concessions to the European Commission regarding migration, it will be continuing its double-talk on the issue, the legal expert pointed out.

Erős Hunor
2026. 05. 12. 13:12
Peter Magyar (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
Peter Magyar (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Asset Recovery Office Could Pose Serious Risks

In Zoltan Lomnici's view, David Vitezy correctly and fairly acknowledged during his hearing that "they will not be able to solve every problem of the railway system either." David Vitezy also announced a review of investments from the previous era and cooperation with an "asset recovery office." This more reality-based communication shows that even a competent professional is forced to prepare the public so that any small improvement can later be presented as a "success," he said, suggesting that David Vitezy's remarks could also be interpreted as a form of preemptive self-defense.

It must also be noted here that involving an asset recovery office is risky. If it appears to be political revenge, it could undermine investor confidence and generate legal disputes with the European Union,

he warned.

On Monday, education minister-designate Judit Lannert was also heard. She promised that school principals and district directors would undergo "screening" procedures. Zoltan Lomnici stated that, based on current information, the criteria for these screenings would rest entirely on the minister's discretion, 

with no legal guarantees of political neutrality.

He warned that legally questionable factors such as "loyalty," previous government service, and similar considerations could become grounds for dismissal. In the worst-case scenario, this carries the risk of a classic political purge, which in a state governed by the rule of law can only be prevented through strict and transparent procedural safeguards, he explained.

Investigation by Ruszin-Szendi "Against Himself" Could Turn Into a Political Circus

According to a 2025 report by the Government Control Office (Kehi), a service property in Dunakeszi cost more than one billion forints, reportedly "at the request" of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. At Monday's hearing, the minister-designate claimed he had not signed the plans and that, as chief of staff, he had no authority over procurement decisions. Zoltan Lomnici argued that even if the claim may formally be true, ethically it is certainly indefensible. He noted that the informal influence of a chief of staff is enormous, and the Kehi report explicitly identified extraordinarily wasteful procurement practices connected to the former chief of staff's house.

If the Tisza government now 'investigates' the matter, it could easily become politically and even legally conflicted. Investigating one's own previous actions could quickly turn into a political circus without objective consequences,

the constitutional lawyer explained.

Heard also on Monday, Gabor Posfai, interior minister-candidate, stated that the government intends to maintain the southern border fence and continue its "fight against migration." Zoltan Lomnici pointed out that the EU migration pact primarily concerns asylum procedures and migrant relocation mechanisms, and that EU funds are currently being withheld from Hungary because of its strict migration policy. According to him, releasing those funds, following the Polish model, would require concrete policy concessions.

If the Tisza Party makes any gesture toward the European Commission regarding migration, that will not be fine-tuning but classic double-speak, which can easily be exposed through concrete political decisions,

he argued. He added that if Tisza does not move beyond the campaign logic of "revenge and promises," then the 2026-2030 period will bring not "renewal" but another cycle of polarization, low-expectation budget management, and endless references to "the past sixteen years." This is a classic political trick that allows Tisza to deflect both its own previous promises and criticisms, at least in the short term, Zoltan Lomnici Jr. opined.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Monday marked the continuation of the constitutional process of forming the new government, as parliamentary committees began hearings for the ministerial nominees of Peter Magyar. Following Monday's hearings, Tisza government nominees are continuing to present their plans before the relevant committees of the National Assembly on Tuesday. According to plans, ministers are expected to take their official oaths later in the afternoon. As a result, only four days will pass between the inaugural parliamentary session and the official assumption of office by the new government. This sets yet another record for the Tisza government: after creating a record number of ministries, the new government is also taking office at record speed.

Following Monday's 13 committee hearings, six additional parliamentary committees are convening on Tuesday to hear ministerial candidates connected to their respective portfolios. Tuesday's hearings include: Balint Ruff, nominee to lead the Prime Minister's Office; Marta Gorog, candidate for justice minister;  Andras Karman, future finance minister; Vilmos Katai-Nemeth, nominee for social and family affairs minister; Viktoria Lorincz, future minister for rural and regional development. Meanwhile, after appearing before committees on Monday, Zoltan Tarr is also scheduled to appear before two additional committees.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

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