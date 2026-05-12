Asset Recovery Office Could Pose Serious Risks

In Zoltan Lomnici's view, David Vitezy correctly and fairly acknowledged during his hearing that "they will not be able to solve every problem of the railway system either." David Vitezy also announced a review of investments from the previous era and cooperation with an "asset recovery office." This more reality-based communication shows that even a competent professional is forced to prepare the public so that any small improvement can later be presented as a "success," he said, suggesting that David Vitezy's remarks could also be interpreted as a form of preemptive self-defense.

It must also be noted here that involving an asset recovery office is risky. If it appears to be political revenge, it could undermine investor confidence and generate legal disputes with the European Union,

he warned.

On Monday, education minister-designate Judit Lannert was also heard. She promised that school principals and district directors would undergo "screening" procedures. Zoltan Lomnici stated that, based on current information, the criteria for these screenings would rest entirely on the minister's discretion,

with no legal guarantees of political neutrality.

He warned that legally questionable factors such as "loyalty," previous government service, and similar considerations could become grounds for dismissal. In the worst-case scenario, this carries the risk of a classic political purge, which in a state governed by the rule of law can only be prevented through strict and transparent procedural safeguards, he explained.