“If Hungary’s largest social media platform suppresses Orban’s content ahead of the election while opposition activity appears unusually elevated, that raises serious concerns about freedom of speech and the integrity of democratic processes,” Nawfal wrote. He added that further questions had emerged regarding how Meta moderates political content in Hungary. According to Nawfal, one of the company’s regional officials has publicly expressed positions aligned with mainstream European narratives, including pro-Ukraine messaging and content critical of the Hungarian government.

Following these concerns, Nawfal called for an immediate investigation. He argued that it is essential to uncover how social media platforms handle political content during election periods and what impact this may have on public discourse. The blogger also noted that similar forms of manipulation had already occurred in other countries and expressed hope that the same would not happen in Hungary.

On March 16, the European Commission activated a “rapid response” censorship mechanism aimed at monitoring and influencing online activity surrounding the Hungarian elections. The system established a direct channel through which online platforms and civil organizations could quickly notify one another if they detected allegedly illegal activities intended to influence the election online. The European Commission provides the framework for the system.

Within this so-called Rapid Response System, globalist NGOs participating in the EU’s “fact-checking” network and DSA-related codes of conduct are able to communicate directly with online platforms in order to flag allegedly illegal activities.

On March 19, the Fidesz group in the European Parliament announced that it would submit a written complaint to the European Commission regarding what it described as an online censorship campaign. Speaking on behalf of the delegation, MEP Csaba Domotor said the essence of the system is that outside actors, activist groups, liberal media outlets, and so-called fact-checkers can flag certain Facebook or YouTube content, which social media companies are then expected to downgrade in order to limit its reach. Failure to comply, he said, could result in enormous financial penalties.

Fidesz therefore called on the Commission to disclose which activist groups in Hungary are participating in the content-restriction process. The delegation also asked whether the Commission would reveal exactly which Facebook or YouTube content had its reach suppressed. Those questions have yet to be answered.