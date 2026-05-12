Tisza Party's Plans in EU Affair Remain Unclear

In his post, outgoing EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka also noted that Balint Ruff, the ministerial nominee for EU policy coordination, was not heard by the National Assembly’s Committee on European Union Affairs, and no such hearing is planned in the future either.

The minister pointed out that no clear position was expressed on several important issues.

We did not learn from the ministerial nominee what her position is on protected fuel prices and maintaining household utility price cuts,

Janos Boka wrote on Facebook.

The Fidesz politician highlighted that on the issue of the migration pact, the Tisza Party would comply with EU regulations, and they have not voiced any criticism regarding the European Union’s planned phase-out of Russian natural gas by the end of 2027.

We have always represented the interests of Hungary and the Hungarian people and we will continue to do so in the future. Therefore, we will support ensuring that Hungary and the Hungarian people gain access to the European Union funds they are entitled to as soon as possible and as fully as possible. Hungarian people have so far been denied full access for political reasons, and we support every decision serving Hungary’s interests in order to put an end to this situation,

Janos Boka wrote.