Brussels Wants War, Hungary Wants Peace

A fourth consecutive term, sixteen years of governing. What are you most proud of?

In recent years, for example, three Nobel Prizes have come to Hungary, and that is simply wonderful. Through our successes in advancing the country, we have restored the self-respect of the country and the Hungarian people. We showed that we are not a nation of defeat and retreat. We can win, and we will win over Hungarian misfortune. But if I had to name one thing:

if we had not transformed Hungary in 2010, today there would be two hundred thousand fewer Hungarian children living in this country. That is how many more children are sitting under Christmas trees today. What could be more important than that?

So family policy is the key issue?

We built two major pillars. One is a work-based economy. We realized that Western Europe's greatest mistake was the illusion that one can live well without work and effort. That led to an economic system based on state benefits, which has now proven to be unviable. We said instead: only work, merit, and performance can sustain a country. We have transformed everything from education to family support to encourage extra effort. The other pillar is a family-based society. In contrast to the liberal approach, we consider the family, not the individual to be the basic unit of life. A work-based economy, a family-based society – this is what Hungarian life is built on today

If peace were to be achieved between Russia and Ukraine, what would be your first measure?

First of all, I would give thanks to God. At last week's war council in Brussels, it was proposed that we give Ukraine a loan of 90 billion euros, which would finance another two years of war. Hungary is staying out of this. But let us calculate: approximately nine thousand people fall out of combat every week on both sides. That is four hundred thousand people per year. In two years, eight hundred thousand dead or permanently disabled. Who dares to take moral responsibility for that? If we can be freed from this, our first response should be gratitude.

What is your message to Hungarians for Christmas 2025?

The Western world is in turmoil today. In such times, it is difficult to find something to hold on to. I return to a simple Christian teaching: love your neighbor as yourself. Right now, I am focusing not on the first part but the second: love yourself. This does not mean self-admiration or self-praise, but rather appreciating what we have achieved and not undervaluing the results of our own lives. A united family, properly raised and educated children, loyalty to friends, lovingly accompanying our parents along their path, securing and keeping a job, having our own home, living a confident, self-reliant life, any sacrifice made for our homeland. All of these are reasons for self-respect. Proper self-knowledge brings self-respect, and self-respect brings recognition of the successes and achievements of others, that is, love for ones neighbor. I see no other path that can lead Hungarians to peace.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)