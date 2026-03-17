Following the meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told a press conference that he had signed an important agreement during the day with Slovak Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova. Under the agreement the two countries will build a new gasoline and diesel pipeline to connect the oil refineries in Bratislava and Szazhalombatta, said the statement issued by the ministry.
Hungary FM: Hungary, Slovakia Agree, We Cannot Be Blackmailed! + Video
Hungary and Slovakia have agreed to build a new gasoline and diesel pipeline in order to directly connect the oil refineries in Bratislava and Szazhalombatta, thereby also reducing the blackmail potential of the Ukrainian leadership, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced in Brussels on Monday.
The 127-kilometer-long pipeline will have a capacity for 1.5 million tons of petroleum products, diesel and gasoline, and it will represent further added value from the perspective of Hungary’s energy and diesel supply, countering the effects caused by wars taking place in the world and misguided policies pursued by Brussels,
he said.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
He continued by saying:
The pipeline will be completed in the first half of next year. Connecting the oil refineries in Bratislava and Szazhalombatta will ensure the possibility of direct diesel and gasoline transport between the two and will make both Hungary and Slovakia much more protected against blackmail such as the one we are currently experiencing from the Ukrainians, with the support of Berlin and Brussels.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Codename: Projekt Kolibri – The Threads of a Multi-Hundred-Million-Euro Asset-Stripping Case May Lead All the Way to Ursula von der Leyen
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!