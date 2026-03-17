PM Orban: What Belongs to Hungarians Must Remain with Hungarians, Government Will Keep Hungary out of War + Video

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Kaposvar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled that he had last stood on the same stage in March 2010, shortly before the election that resulted in a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Reviewing the past one and a half decades, PM Orban noted that Kaposvar Mayor Karoly Szita's every request was fulfilled, and the city has undergone significant development, adding that a new agreement has once again been reached with the mayor:

Kaposvar will be the first city in Hungary where public transport will be fully electric.

He also recalled that 52 major investments have already come to the city, and now a new project creating 400 jobs has been agreed upon.

The prime minister stated that Kaposvar has never been as strong as it is today. He added that this was possible because in 2022 an alliance was formed against war and in favor of peace. As a result, Hungary managed to stay out of the war preparations that have ruined many European countries.

Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

He added that sooner or later Europe will send personnel to Ukraine. Viktor Orban pointed out that

there is an actor in this election who was neither invited nor expected. This actor is Ukraine, which is setting demands for Hungary.

“They want us to give up cheap oil, send them money, admit them into the European Union, and commit ourselves to supporting them. Hungary has refused these, and this is the source of the conflict.” The prime minister asked supporters never to give up Hungary’s interests, adding that Hungary needs cheap energy. As he put it, today there is no money in Europe, so loans are being taken out from banks for Ukraine, which even our grandchildren will have to repay.

Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

A summit of prime ministers will take place in Brussels on Thursday, Viktor Orban said, and Hungary will only be able to withstand the pressure if there is national unity. The plan is clear, he added. They want to replace the current government with one that fulfills the demands set by Brussels and Ukraine.

He also recalled that over the past 16 years the government has redirected nearly 15,000 billion forints from international companies operating in Hungary to Hungarian families.

By contrast, the goal of the Tisza party is to ensure that Hungarian money goes to international big capital rather than the people. Hungary has entered an age of dangers: not only is there a war next door, but also in the Middle East, so the main mission for the next four years will be security,

the prime minister stressed.