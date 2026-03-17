KaposvárOrbán Viktorországjárás
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PM Orban: What Belongs to Hungarians Must Remain with Hungarians, Government Will Keep Hungary out of War + Video

In the final stretch of the election campaign, Viktor Orban has set out on a nationwide tour. On Monday he traveled to Kaposvar, the seat of Somogy County, where he also took part in the local Peace March. At the campaign rally after the march, the prime minister emphasized that Hungary today has a government that stands fully with the country and is capable of protecting it. Hungary must stay out of the war, and this is what the national government can guarantee, he stressed.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 17. 12:19
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kaposvar (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kaposvar (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Kaposvar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled that he had last stood on the same stage in March 2010, shortly before the election that resulted in a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Reviewing the past one and a half decades, PM Orban noted that Kaposvar Mayor Karoly Szita's every request was fulfilled, and the city has undergone significant development, adding that a new agreement has once again been reached with the mayor:

Kaposvar will be the first city in Hungary where public transport will be fully electric.

He also recalled that 52 major investments have already come to the city, and now a new project creating 400 jobs has been agreed upon.

The prime minister stated that Kaposvar has never been as strong as it is today. He added that this was possible because in 2022 an alliance was formed against war and in favor of peace. As a result, Hungary managed to stay out of the war preparations that have ruined many European countries.

Kaposvár Orbán Viktor országjárása
Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

He added that sooner or later Europe will send personnel to Ukraine. Viktor Orban pointed out that

there is an actor in this election who was neither invited nor expected. This actor is Ukraine, which is setting demands for Hungary.

“They want us to give up cheap oil, send them money, admit them into the European Union, and commit ourselves to supporting them. Hungary has refused these, and this is the source of the conflict.” The prime minister asked supporters never to give up Hungary’s interests, adding that Hungary needs cheap energy. As he put it, today there is no money in Europe, so loans are being taken out from banks for Ukraine, which even our grandchildren will have to repay.

Kaposvár Orbán Viktor országjárása
Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

A summit of prime ministers will take place in Brussels on Thursday, Viktor Orban said, and Hungary will only be able to withstand the pressure if there is national unity. The plan is clear, he added. They want to replace the current government with one that fulfills the demands set by Brussels and Ukraine.

He also recalled that over the past 16 years the government has redirected nearly 15,000 billion forints from international companies operating in Hungary to Hungarian families.

By contrast, the goal of the Tisza party is to ensure that Hungarian money goes to international big capital rather than the people. Hungary has entered an age of dangers: not only is there a war next door, but also in the Middle East, so the main mission for the next four years will be security,

the prime minister stressed.

 

Hungary has a government that stands up for Hungarians and protects their interests, the prime minister declared.

If the national government remains in power, he said, Hungary will continue to be a migrant-free country, regardless of pressure from Brussels. He added that the EU plans to bring the migration pact into effect on July 1, and “by April it will be decided whether Hungary resists or gives in.”

Kaposvár Orbán Viktor országjárás
Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

 On economic issues, he said the government will achieve an average monthly wage of one million forints and will keep families at the center, because that is where the future lies.

We know that a family needs a man, a father, and a mother. But we also know that families are held together by mothers. Therefore, by the end of the term, every mother with two children will be exempt from personal income tax in Hungary.

What Hungarians are entitled to cannot be taken away from them, he stated. Neither international big capital, nor Ukraine, nor Brussels can “pick Hungary’s pockets.” This will be achieved, he said, by keeping Hungary out of the war. The momentum is with us, we are more numerous, he added.

He emphasized that the government is capable of preserving the country’s security and asked those present to support it so it can fulfill its new commitments.

The momentum is with us. We can win this election, and if we are determined, we will win it. Since yesterday it is clear: we are more numerous,

he said. He added that if Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) win the election,

Hungary will remain a peaceful, safe island, no matter how the world around us moves,

the prime minister stressed.

A huge crowd gathered in Kaposar to meet the prime minister, as shown by the video below:

At the beginning of the Peace March held in Kaposvar, Mayor Karoly Szita welcomed the participants. In his speech he emphasized that the city has proven many times that “together we are strong.”

“We have protected our city from migrants and from the left-wing forces that wanted to dispossess us. On April 12 we will wake up to an even more important day: Brussels or our homeland, war or peace? And above all, the question is whether Viktor Orban or Zelensky will form the government. Therefore I ask you to vote for Attila Gelencser, vote for Fidesz, vote for yourselves and your future!”

The question is clear: do we bow or do we endure? We already know the answer: forward, to victory!

Mayor Karoly Szita concluded his speech.

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Attila Gelencser, Fidesz’s parliamentary candidate in Kaposvar, said in his speech that Hungary is being threatened and blackmailed, “but we in Somogy can only win with peace.” He argued that 

the Tisza party is aligning with pro-war forces and has no arguments other than destruction and incitement. But we in Somogy never back down, we cannot be bought, we will protect the security of our parents, the future of our children, and the peace of Somogy.

Attila Gelencser criticized the local Tisza candidate’s proposals, saying Viktoria Lorincz would abolish tax exemptions for mothers, the Women40 program, and halt the Home Start program, while she also opposes support for businesses.

A háború pártján áll, a nyakunkra hozná Ukrajnát az unióba. Ő ma Kaposvár legnagyobb biztonsági kockázata! She stands on the side of war, she would bring Ukraine into the EU against out will. Today, she is the greatest security risk for Kaposvar,

Attila Gelencser warned.

Kaposvár Orbán Viktor országjárása
Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

Attila Gelencser outlined five commitments: establishing the National Dementia Center in Mosdos; extending route 67 to Szigetvar with government cooperation; completing the comprehensive tourism development of the Zselic region and the Kaposvar–Szigetvar bicycle path; filling the Kaposvar Industrial Park with investors, reducing the remaining 3 percent unemployment and accelerating wage growth; introducing robotic surgery and enabling bone marrow transplantation.

View the video below to see how people from Kaposvar began gathering even before the event started:

Kaposvár Orbán Viktor országjárása
Kaposvár Orbán Viktor országjárása
1/18

The prime minister had earlier announced that everyone who considers Hungary’s peace and security important is welcome at the events during his tour of the country, and he also revealed the next stops following the rally in Kaposvar:

  • March 17, 6:00 p.m. — Eger, Eszterhazy Square
  • March 18, 6:00 p.m. — Dunaujvaros, Dozsa Gyorgy Square
  • March 20, 6:00 p.m. — Szentendre, Main Square
  • March 21, 4:00 p.m. — Miskolc, Szent Istvan Square
  • March 22, 4:00 p.m. — Hodmezovasarhely, in front of Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center

 

Orbán Viktor országjárásra indul (Forrás: Facebook)
Orbán Viktor országjárásra indul (Forrás: Facebook)

It is not unusual for the prime minister to embark on a nationwide tour ahead of elections. For example, in 2024 he kicked off the campaign for the municipal and European Parliament elections in Nemesgorzsony, primarily meeting supporters. This time, however, he has invited local residents to city main squares, aiming to convince them ahead of the election that Fidesz is the safe choice.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kaposvar (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)


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