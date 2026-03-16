PM Orban: See You in Kaposvar Tonight

As the election campaign enters its final stretch, Viktor Orban is setting out on a nationwide tour, with Kaposvar, south-western Hungary, as the first stop. In the coming days, the head of government will hold public forums in several municipalities.

Source: Facebook

Viktor Orban drew attention to Monday’s event in Kaposvar on his social media page.

The race is on! Let us meet in Kaposvar tonight at 6 p.m. I will be there, let us get as many people there as possible!

PM Orban posted.

Viktor Orban had previously also announced that this week, those who would like to meet him in person will be welcomed in the main squares of several towns and cities. The locations and starting times of the prime minister’s nationwide tour are as follows:

March 16, 6:00 p.m. — Kaposvar, Kossuth Square

March 17, 6:00 p.m. — Eger, Eszterhazy Square

March 18, 6:00 p.m. — Dunaujvaros, Dozsa Gyorgy Square

March 20, 6:00 p.m. — Szentendre, Main Square

March 21, 4:00 p.m. — Miskolc, Szent Istvan Square

March 22, 4:00 p.m. — Hodmezovasarhely, in front of Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)