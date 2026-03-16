országjárásorbán viktorkaposvár
magyar

PM Orban: See You in Kaposvar Tonight

Viktor Orban's campaign trail begins in Kaposvar, and continues with stops in several cities during the week.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 16. 12:01
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As the election campaign enters its final stretch, Viktor Orban is setting out on a nationwide tour, with Kaposvar, south-western Hungary, as the first stop. In the coming days, the head of government will hold public forums in several municipalities.

Source: Facebook

Viktor Orban drew attention to Monday’s event in Kaposvar on his social media page

The race is on!  Let us meet in Kaposvar tonight at 6 p.m. I will be there, let us get as many people there as possible!

 PM Orban posted.

Viktor Orban had previously also announced that this week, those who would like to meet him in person will be welcomed in the main squares of several towns and cities. The locations and starting times of the prime minister’s nationwide tour are as follows:

  • March 16, 6:00 p.m. — Kaposvar, Kossuth Square
  • March 17, 6:00 p.m. — Eger, Eszterhazy Square
  • March 18, 6:00 p.m. — Dunaujvaros, Dozsa Gyorgy Square
  • March 20, 6:00 p.m. — Szentendre, Main Square
  • March 21, 4:00 p.m. — Miskolc, Szent Istvan Square
  • March 22, 4:00 p.m. — Hodmezovasarhely, in front of Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szakos Enikő
idezojelekiskola

Az iskolabezárások ára

Szakos Enikő avatarja

Gazdasági racionalizálás vagy nemzeti önfeladás?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.