Peter Szijjarto: Poland's Foreign Minister Is Unfortunately Lying

"Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is lying about what was said at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, but this comes as no surprise, since, like the Ukrainian government, he is anti-Hungarian," said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Brussels on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry.

Peter Szijjarto: Unfortunately, Poland's foreign minister is lying (Photo: MTI)

After the Council meeting on Monday, Radoslaw Sikorski said in remarks to the Polish press that by now his Hungarian counterpart had also admitted that the Druzhba oil pipeline is currently not operational and requires repairs.