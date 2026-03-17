Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor üzent Zelenszkijnek: Ha nincs olaj, nincs pénz + videó

Külügyi TanácsRadoslaw SikorskiBarátság kőolajvezetékSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Peter Szijjarto: Poland's Foreign Minister Is Unfortunately Lying

Following Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Radoslaw Sikorski told the Polish press that his Hungarian counterpart has now acknowledged that the Druzhba oil pipeline is currently not operational and in need of repair. In response, Peter Szijjarto stated: “Unfortunately, my colleague Sikorski is lying. Just like the Ukrainian government. This comes as no surprise, as they both are anti-Hungarian.”

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 17. 13:41
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski is lying about what was said at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting (Photo: AFP)
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski is lying about what was said at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is lying about what was said at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, but this comes as no surprise, since, like the Ukrainian government, he is anti-Hungarian," said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Brussels on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry.

Szijjártó Péter: A lengyel külügyminiszter sajnos hazudik
Peter Szijjarto: Unfortunately, Poland's foreign minister is lying (Photo: MTI)

After the Council meeting on Monday, Radoslaw Sikorski said in remarks to the Polish press that by now his Hungarian counterpart had also admitted that the Druzhba oil pipeline is currently not operational and requires repairs.

He emphasized that Hungary accuses Ukraine of delaying repairs to the oil pipeline solely for political reasons, whereas repairs could be carried out more quickly.

The Polish foreign minister added that even if political considerations are indeed behind the delay, "Hungary should still acknowledge that since the pipeline can be bombed and damaged by Russia, alternative supply routes must be sought, which Croatia and the entire European Union have been offering for months, even years."

In response, Peter Szijjarto pointed out that

"my colleague Sikorski is unfortunately lying. Just like the Ukrainian government. This comes as no surprise, as they both are anti-Hungarian."

The Druzhba pipeline is fully operational. Oil deliveries have not resumed due to a political decision by President Zelensky. This is exactly what I said today at the meeting of foreign ministers,

he underlined.

Cover photo: Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelektristan tzarat

Nem. Ilyen nincs…

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legújabb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu